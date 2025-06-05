Cubs 15U AA team start new season with winning record

June 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Cubs 15U AA team started the season with two wins before taking their first loss to the Innisfil Cardinals on the diamond in Mansfield on Tuesday, May 27.

Innisfil opened the scoring in the Tuesday game with a run scored with bases loaded, then a gutsy steal at home plate to lead 2-0.

The Cardinals were ahead 4-0 in the third on a couple of deep hits to the field.

Mansfield was on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when they got men on base with a double then brought in a run on a hit to deep centre field.

The Cubs closed the score in the sixth inning when they got the bats moving and brought in two runs, both on big hits to left field to make it a 4-3 game.

It was the seventh inning that gave Innisfil the win. An RBI brought in two runs, followed by another run on a walk with the bases loaded.

They followed up with two more runs in the inning.

The Cubs couldn’t score in their final at-bat and had to settle for a 10-3 loss.

The Mansfield team played a good game with very few errors and some good hitting for the night.

“I think it was an overall decent game,” said Cubs first baseman Logan Senay. “Our hitting was tight for the whole game. Our fielding was pretty good. We slacked off in that one inning.”

Mason Fogal who played shortstop, said he thought the team played a good game.

“I thought it was a good game all around,” Mason said. “Our hitting was good, a few guys struck out but other than that, we hit the ball pretty good.”

The Cubs U15 AA team was entered in a tournament in Barrie over the weekend.

They will return to their home diamond in Mansfield on Tuesday, June 17, to host the Barrie Baycats.

Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)