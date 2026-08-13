Day Fore Memories raises $11,000 for Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments



Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The fifth annual Day Fore Memories raised $11,000 in support of the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County, bringing together approximately 100 people, including 72 golfers at the Orangeville Golf Club.

“Kevin and Nicole Stone organize this tournament each year in memory of Kevin’s mother, whom he lost to Alzheimer’s disease 10 years ago,” said Jenna Hunter, community engagement coordinator with the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County.

“They are tremendous supporters of the Alzheimer Society and understand firsthand the dementia journey and the importance of having support available within the community.”

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post was among those who volunteered at this year’s event and said the tournament has grown from a personal tribute into an opportunity to help other families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

“A huge thank you to Kevin Stone, who continues to pour his heart and soul into Day Fore Memories in honour of his mom,” Post wrote in a social media post. “This started from a place of love that helps make sure the next family facing Alzheimer’s has access to the support, resources and care they need.”

Hunter said the funds raised will support programs and services for people living with dementia and their caregivers throughout Dufferin County.

“The purpose of the tournament is to raise vital funds for the programs and services we provide to individuals living with dementia and their caregivers throughout Dufferin County,” she said.

The fundraiser comes as the Alzheimer Society reports a significant increase in demand for its services.

“Community events like this are especially important as referrals to our organization have doubled compared to this time last year,” Hunter said. “The funds raised help ensure we can continue meeting this growing need and supporting local individuals and families throughout their dementia journey.”

Post said the event is meaningful because it combines remembering those who have died with supporting families currently navigating Alzheimer’s disease.

“That’s what makes this day so special – remembering those we love while helping families who are walking that road right now,” she wrote.

Hunter thanked those who contributed to the event, including the organizers, golfers, sponsors and volunteers.

“We cannot thank Kevin, Nicole, the golfers, sponsors, volunteers and everyone who supported the event enough,” she said. “Their generosity will make a meaningful difference for local families.”

The Alzheimer Society also hopes events such as Day Fore Memories raise awareness about the growing need for dementia services in Dufferin County.

“We also hope this event raises awareness of the rapidly growing need for dementia services in Dufferin County,” Hunter said. “We encourage anyone who is able to consider donating so we can continue providing these essential programs and supports.”

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