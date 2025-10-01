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DCAFS to host virtual workshop for autistic children in preparation of summer camp

July 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) is helping autistic children get ready for a successful summer camp experience through a free virtual workshop designed to build confidence and reduce anxiety before camp begins.

The online session, titled “Ready, Set, Go To Camp!” will take place on Tuesday, July 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The workshop is intended for families of autistic children and will provide practical strategies to help participants prepare for the transition into summer camp.

For many children, attending camp is an exciting opportunity to make new friends, develop independence and participate in activities they may not experience during the school year. However, for autistic children, the unfamiliar routines, new environments and social situations that come with camp can also present unique challenges.

The workshop aims to help ease those concerns by giving children and their caregivers tools to prepare ahead of time. Participants will learn practical skills for navigating daily camp routines, meeting new people, communicating with staff and peers, and participating in group activities. By introducing these concepts before camp begins, DCAFS hopes to reduce anxiety while increasing confidence and readiness for the experience.

The program is offered through DCAFS’s Behaviour Solutions program and is available free of charge to eligible families. Parents and caregivers interested in participating are required to complete an online registration form that includes information about their child and autism diagnosis.

According to DCAFS, preparing children in advance can help create a smoother transition into camp, allowing them to focus on enjoying the experience rather than facing uncertainty. The organization also hopes the session will provide parents and caregivers with practical strategies they can use to support their children before and throughout the summer camp season.

Registration for the July 8 workshop is now open through the Dufferin Child and Family Services website. Families are encouraged to register in advance to secure a spot in the free virtual session.

For more information, go to: dcafs.on.ca/event/ready-set-go-to-camp-6/



         

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