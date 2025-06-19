‘Dream Tides’ exhibit at Town Hall showcases artistic talent in the community

Written By PAULA BROWN

Streams Community Hub is bringing youth and professional artists together through a month-long exhibit at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery.

The exhibit, titled “Dream Tides” launched in the Town Hall on June 6 and will be on display until June 27. The exhibit features more than 30 works of art from a total of 31 artists ranging in age from 5 years old to 60 years old. The pieces of art on display range from a variety of styles and mediums such as abstract and realism.

“Dream Tides is more than just an art show, it’s a celebration of imagination, community and opportunity,” said Megan Mare, program coordinator for Streams Community Hub. “It’s an exhibit that platforms artists of all ages; from youth in the community, to emerging and professional artists.”

Streams Community Hub has hosted a month-long “takeover” of the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery each year since 2023. The goal of the exhibit is to give exposure to budding young artists by giving them the opportunity to share their work with the community.

“As a charity for the arts, we’re here to create safe spaces for children to find their voices,” said Mare. “Being invited by Town Hall to host an exhibit now for the third year in a row is an honour. We really have something that the community can look forward to and that our students can strive towards. [The exhibit] is an invitation to the public to connect with local stories, visions and talent while contributing to the creative ecosystem we need here in Dufferin County.”

The theme of this year’s exhibit was developed around a piece of art called “Dream Tides,” by local artist Anthony Fenech. Fenech created the piece of art last year, during the 2024 inaugural Dufferin Film Festival and donated it to Streams Community Hub.

“The two worlds I come from are graphic design and cinematography. Anything that I can do to contribute or assist in giving kids the opportunity to potentially find their niche or creative path, means a lot to me,” said Fenech, who resides in Grand Valley. “For Streams to take this piece and put it as the embodiment of the show is very flattering and it has organically grown into something bigger than I was ever thinking.”

“Dream Tides” by Fenech is up for auction with the proceeds slated to equally benefit both the Dufferin Film Festival and Streams Community Hub. The starting bid for the piece is $925. Bids can be placed by scanning the QR code below the piece at Shelburne Town Hall or by contacting Streams Community Hub.

A significant aspect of the annual Streams Community Hub exhibit, is that it blends the artwork of local youth, many of whom are still learning and honing their craft, with pieces from practicing professional artists within Dufferin County.

“For the child that has their piece on the wall, it shows they’re just as valued as someone who has been doing this for years and making money off their art professionally. As a professional artist, we all stem from somewhere, and it’s that love of art as a child and having someone who really believes in you to foster that inspiration and imagination,” said Mare. “Having them coincide and juxtaposed in the same gallery space shows full circle, of where we come from and where we’re heading. It’s also reminding those professional artists of that innocence and creative drive we once had as children and to inspire the next generation.”

Each piece of art featured in the Streams Art Gallery Takeover will be available for purchase, with prices ranging between $40 and $1,600. For each sale, 50 per cent of the selling price will go to the artist while the other 50 per cent will be donated to Steams Community Hub.

Mare said the proceeds raised through the Streams Art Gallery Takeover will go toward supporting the local charities’ programs, including the purchasing of materials, employment for youth and professional artists, and development of new classes and programming.

Streams Community Hub’s “Dream Tides” exhibit will be on display at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery until June 27.

