Dufferin Alzheimer’s Society invites skates to be laced for awareness month event

January 15, 2026

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

January marks Alzheimer’s Awareness Month across Canada, and the local contingent is using the opportunity to shine a light on the growing impact of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County will host a skating event Jan. 18. at the Alder Street arena from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to encourage residents to learn more, get involved, and seek support when it is needed.

Admission is $10.

Lauren Culver, fund development manager for the Alzheimer’s Society, said the fourth edition of the annual event will feature skates and scones.

The event is also an opportunity to support residents in Dufferin County that are living with or affected by dementia. A diagnosis can be challenging not just for the individual, but also for family members, friends, and caregivers.

More than 1,500 people in Dufferin County are affected by the ailment.

“And those are just the ones that we know about,” she said.

Alzheimer’s Awareness Month aims to amplify the voices of those living with dementia, reduce stigma, and connect people with local resources designed to help at every stage of the journey.

“There really is no road map, one size fits all for people living with dementia,” Culver said.

Education remains a major focus for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin.

Many people still believe Alzheimer’s and dementia are the same thing, when in fact Alzheimer’s is just one of more than 110 different types of dementia.

Culver said the organization offers a range of programs designed to support both those living with dementia and their caregivers.

“We have a social program a few times a week where people living with dementia can come in and spend time with each other and our staff, which gives care partners a chance to do something for themselves,” she said. “We also offer music therapy, care partner support groups, one-on-one support, and our public education coordinator is out in the community educating groups like police, firefighters and more about dementia and how to interact with people living with it.”



         

