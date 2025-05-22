Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin Arts Council launching bursary, scholarship programs to support artists in the region

May 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Dufferin Arts Council will distribute $15,000 to aspiring and semi-established artists through its annual programs later this year.

Submissions for the annual Reed T. Cooper Bursary, geared towards mid-career artists, opens June 1, and the Anne Laurier Scholarship, aimed at students taking post-secondary arts programs, is already accepting applications.

“Once again, the Dufferin Arts Council (DAC) is delighted to offer these development opportunities to the arts community. The arts are foundational to a dynamic community and to support overall wellbeing,” said DAC chair Catherine Carpenko. “We are very pleased to be an organization that helps to grow and foster the arts.”

The Dufferin Arts Council (DAC) has awarded over $130,000 in scholarships through the Anne Laurier Scholarship Fund since 1996. Grade 12 students who live in Dufferin County and will be attending college or university to study the arts, are eligible to receive one of three $3,000 scholarships.

The scholarships are divided into three streams – visual, literary and performing arts. 

Applications and supporting documents for the Anne Laurier Scholarship Fund are due May 30 and can be submitted at dufferinarts.com/awards/ann-laurier-scholarship.

With limited funding streams for adult artists looking to grow their craft, the DAC’s Reed T. Cooper Bursary looks to support mid-career artists who have established a sizable audience, a consistent body of work and a defining style. Applicants also must have a minimum of five years of experience as a professional artist and reside in the Headwaters Region (Dufferin, Caledon, and Erin),

Members of the Dufferin Arts Council are also eligible to apply.

The bursary was established by Mulmur artist Reed T. Cooper’s wife Jane, in his memory. He passed away in 2006. 

The program continues with the support of Reed and Jane’s daughter Sheila, as Jane passed away in December 2024.

Two $3,000 bursaries are available this year. 

Applications will be accepted from June 1 to Sept. 30. 

Visit dufferinarts.com/awards/reed-t-cooper-bursary to apply.

The DAC is dedicated to supporting the arts and artists throughout the region. The not-for-profit’s annual bursaries and scholarships for aspiring and mid-level artists help to further that mission. 

“The importance of the arts cannot be overstated,” said DAC executive director Shirley Boxem. “It has become more than enjoyment, expression and a key to community engagement. The arts are foundational to our health. We see this in the growth of art therapy programs and the ways arts are used by social service agencies to heal, connect and engage.”

“Our very wellness depends on a healthy arts ecosystem, and it is our sincere pleasure to be able to support and grow the artistic talent at the core of it,” Boxem added.



         

