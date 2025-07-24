Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin Chapter of Project Linus warms hearts of local children and teens facing challenges 

July 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

A local not-for-profit group of quilters and blanketeers is providing the warmth of handmade blankets to children and teenagers experiencing illness or difficulty in their lives.

The Dufferin Chapter of Project Linus, established in 2023 by Christine Taylor, consists of dedicated individuals who craft the blankets at no cost to those who receive them.

Since the chapter was formed, over 300 blankets have been donated in Dufferin County.

“All blankets are freshly washed, come packaged in protective plastic bags and include a note card explaining a bit more about Project Linus and their blanket gifts,” explained Christine Taylor, Project Linus Dufferin Chapter coordinator. “We simply want to offer something special to comfort a child during a difficult time in their lives.”

Taylor, who creates blankets herself, spends much of the first half of the year collecting blankets from generous groups and Project Linus members. During the later part of the year, she drops off the collection of donated blankets to be distributed by organizations.

“The blankets that are provided to the children of this program are a very special gift from members of their community who have quilted, knit, or crocheted blankets with love and care in the hopes that it makes a child or teen feel safe, warm, and cared for during a difficult time in their lives,” said Taylor. “These blankets have comforted children in hospital, receiving treatments for illness, they have been provided to children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, to teens who are struggling with mental health, and to any child who may be facing troubling times and could use the comfort.”

She added, “It is our hope that these blankets provide them with something of their own that they can wrap up in when times feel uncertain or challenging.”

Project Linus recently donated blankets to the women and children that Family Transition Place supports through its emergency shelter.

Caledon Dufferin Victim Services will soon receive a donation of blankets from the local chapter, which are distributed to its crisis response teams and gifted to children and teens at the scene of a crisis. 

The local chapter also provides blankets to the Grand Valley Angel and Hamper Program, that provides food and gifts to children and families in need around the holiday season.

Taylor said that her group is actively seeking more avenues to support people in need.

“I am always looking for new community partners that support children and teens in the Dufferin County area, who can help place blankets into the hands of those who may be experiencing serious illness, trauma, or are otherwise in need of comfort during a troubling time,” Taylor noted.

The Dufferin Chapter is made up of about 15 individuals who regularly contribute blankets. The chapter also receives regular donations from a group of about 25 people, known as the Sewcial Stitchers Guild in Orangeville. 

Taylor said her chapter is always looking for more blankets to donate, and more places to donate them to. She can be contacted at projectlinusdufferin@gmail.com for interested people and organizations.

“There are many ways for someone to get involved with Project Linus Dufferin, of course we are always looking for new blanketeers of all skill levels. You can donate one blanket or as many as you would like – every blanket counts towards making a difference,” said Taylor. 

“If you are passionate about sewing, knitting or crocheting, get your friends and family involved in making blankets too, it is very rewarding. We also accept donations of quilting fabric, yarn and supplies as it helps our blanketeers keep costs down when making a blanket donation.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Shelburne Long Term Care resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for one of its residents. Family, friends and ...

Dufferin firefighters receive hands-on training with the Ontario Fire College’s mobile unit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Firefighters in Dufferin County participated in hands-on simulated training to help prepare them for unique scenarios and keep ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation for the ongoing support, ...

Dufferin County’s Youth Climate Activation Circle holds ‘Plant Our Future’ event

By Paula Brown A group of young local climate activists are hoping to spark conversations on how native plants can help climate resilience locally with ...

Historic Corbetton Church reopens after extensive renovations

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Have a wedding, a celebration of life, or an annual general meeting to host? The Museum of ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair highlights youth-led companies

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support