Dufferin County now considered risk area for ongoing Measles outbreak

May 15, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Orangeville is now within a region considered to be an at-risk area in Ontario’s ongoing measles outbreak.

Wellington, Dufferin and Guelph were recently deemed risk areas and people who live, work, travel, worship, or spend time in those regions now may be eligible for early measles-containing vaccination, based on new recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH).

“While this designation from the province highlights the overall measles risk to our community, it does not change our core guidance,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

“I am strongly encouraging every person to review their measles vaccine status and – if necessary – get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

If a measles exposure is confirmed in a school or child care centre, any staff or children without two doses of a measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV) will not be allowed to attend the school or child care centre for 21 days from the last exposure.

Many children may have received their first dose of vaccine but not their second. With the new recommendations from the CMOH, these children are now eligible for the second dose.

Children normally receive their first dose at 12 months old and their second dose between four and six years old.

Other new recommendations from the CMOH include providing children six to 12 months old with an early first dose of MMR. But they will still need two more doses after 12 months of age.

Children under four years old who have had one dose may receive an early second dose of MMR or MMRV, at least four weeks after the first dose. No further doses are required after this second dose

Adults born in 1970 or later should receive a second dose of MMR if they have only had one, according to the new recommendations.

Although, the risk for individuals who are fully immunized (with two doses of a vaccine) or born before 1970, is still considered very low.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated can contact their health care provider to schedule a vaccine appointment. If you have questions, call WDG Public Health at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006 or speak with your health care provider.

Readers Comments (0)