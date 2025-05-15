Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin County now considered risk area for ongoing Measles outbreak

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

Orangeville is now within a region considered to be an at-risk area in Ontario’s ongoing measles outbreak.

Wellington, Dufferin and Guelph were recently deemed risk areas and people who live, work, travel, worship, or spend time in those regions now may be eligible for early measles-containing vaccination, based on new recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH).

“While this designation from the province highlights the overall measles risk to our community, it does not change our core guidance,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, associate medical officer of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. 

“I am strongly encouraging every person to review their measles vaccine status and – if necessary – get vaccinated as soon as possible.” 

If a measles exposure is confirmed in a school or child care centre, any staff or children without two doses of a measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV) will not be allowed to attend the school or child care centre for 21 days from the last exposure.

Many children may have received their first dose of vaccine but not their second. With the new recommendations from the CMOH, these children are now eligible for the second dose. 

Children normally receive their first dose at 12 months old and their second dose between four and six years old.

Other new recommendations from the CMOH include providing children six to 12 months old with an early first dose of MMR. But they will still need two more doses after 12 months of age.

Children under four years old who have had one dose may receive an early second dose of MMR or MMRV, at least four weeks after the first dose. No further doses are required after this second dose 

Adults born in 1970 or later should receive a second dose of MMR if they have only had one, according to the new recommendations.

Although, the risk for individuals who are fully immunized (with two doses of a vaccine) or born before 1970, is still considered very low. 

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated can contact their health care provider to schedule a vaccine appointment. If you have questions, call WDG Public Health at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006 or speak with your health care provider. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Young entrepreneurs brighten seniors’ Mother’s Day with special event

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A group of young Shelburne residents are making sure seniors in the community are being celebrated during ...

Nature paintings  ll Shelburne Art Gallery for new exhibit

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will be transported to the beauty of cottage country with the latest exhibit at the ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at local debate

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate.  ...

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Orangeville to Shelburne transit service extended

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support