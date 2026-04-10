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Dufferin fights dementia: Community gears up for annual Walk for Alzheimer’s

May 7, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

At the end of the month, hundreds of people will gather at Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County’s annual walk fundraiser.

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s returns on Sunday, May 31, bringing together individuals and teams across Dufferin County in support of those living with dementia and the caregivers who support them.

“Dementia can feel isolating, and this event reminds families and caregivers that they are not alone. Seeing the community show up, walk, and support them creates a sense of connection, understanding, and hope that is truly meaningful,” said Jenna Hunter, the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County’s community outreach coordinator.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with arrival and registration, followed by the walk at 10 a.m. Closing remarks and recognition of top fundraisers are scheduled for 11:30 a.m., with refreshments served at noon to celebrate the community’s efforts.

“Every dollar raised stays right here in Dufferin County. The funds directly support local programs such as caregiver support groups, one-on-one counselling, social and recreational programs for those living with dementia, and educational resources for families and the community,” said Hunter. “It also helps fund Dementia Friendly Community initiatives, ensuring local businesses and organizations are better equipped to support those affected.”

The Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County estimates that more than 1,500 people in the county are living with dementia. Across Canada, about 771,000 people are currently affected, a figure expected to rise to 1 million by 2030 and 1.7 million by 2050.

“Events like the Walk for Alzheimer’s are essential because dementia continues to impact more and more families each year,” said Hunter. “Keeping this event going ensures that support, awareness, and funding remain strong in our community. It also creates a space where people can come together, feel less alone, and be part of something bigger than themselves.”

The annual walk is the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County’s primary fundraising event, and ensures the not-for-profit organization can continue making a tangible impact on families and individuals throughout the region.

“We’ve seen firsthand how these funds translate into real support more families accessing services, expanded programming, and increased awareness across the community. Whether it’s a caregiver finding support for the first time or a family feeling understood and connected, the impact is both immediate and lasting,” said Hunter.

She said she encourages everyone in the community to participate and support the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County’s mission to improve the quality of life for individuals and caregivers affected by dementia.

“Whether you walk, donate, or simply show up to support, you are making a difference. It’s a meaningful, uplifting event, and you’ll leave feeling connected and inspired knowing you helped support families in your own community,” Hunter said.

Local businesses and organizations are also encouraged to get involved. Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering a way to support staff, clients and families affected by dementia.

“The walk brings together a wide range of participants families affected by dementia, caregivers, healthcare workers, local businesses, community groups, and individuals who simply want to make a difference,” Hunter said. “It’s incredibly powerful to see people of all ages and backgrounds walking side by side.”

She added, “We also emphasize that you don’t need a personal connection to dementia to make an impact just showing up and supporting your community makes a difference… Every step taken and every dollar raised helps ensure that no one facing dementia in Dufferin County has to do it alone. We’re so grateful for the continued support and can’t wait to see everyone on May 31.”



         

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