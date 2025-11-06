Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin Muslim Centre celebrates Islamic Heritage Month in Shelburne

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

October was Islamic Heritage Month, a time to remember and celebrate the legacy of Muslim Canadians across the country.

To celebrate, the Dufferin Muslim Centre hosted a community event held at Jack Downing Park in Shelburne. 

The event recognized not just the history, culture, and contributions of Muslims in Canada but also around the world. Organizers from the Dufferin Muslim Centre extended their thanks to the Town of Shelburne for their continued support and for being present to demonstrate it.

They also extended thanks to the Government of Canada for continuing to recognize October as Islamic Heritage Month. 

“On behalf of the management of Dufferin Muslim Centre, we would like to convey sincerest appreciation to Canada for designating October as ‘Canadian Islamic Heritage Month,” the DMC said. “As we celebrate the rich history, culture and contributions of Muslims, we would like to recognize Muslim Canadians in Shelburne. We are committed to building bridges of mutual understanding, respect and unity in our community.”

The DMC’s theme for the event, recognizing the month, was Faith, Knowledge, and Unity. In the park, a number of displays were set up, each focusing on the legacy of Muslim scholars and their messages of compassion, learning, and unity, which can be found in the teachings of all Prophets within the Muslim faith.

“We highlighted the shared message of the prophets about the oneness of God and the importance of compassion and justice,” said Irfani Shah Mubeen of the Dufferin Muslim Centre. “We also showcased the contributions of early Muslim scholars like Al-Khwarizmi, Ibn Al-Haytham, and Al-Zahrawi, who laid the groundwork for modern science and medicine. It was a way to connect our faith’s deep respect for learning with the values we live by today.”

This is a strong message in opposition to the discord the DMC said it has observed in the last year. Religious tensions across Canada have been more visible, according to the DMC, as have been examples of racism and hate.

They said that Muslims, especially, have been targeted.

The DMC wants to highlight the achievements of Muslims in Canada, including their legacies in the arts, sports, academics, sciences, and literature, among other areas. 

“We must acknowledge the ongoing challenges and barriers that Muslim Canadians face,” the DMC said. “This year has been difficult for Muslim communities across Canada, as we saw the horrific results of racism and hate.”

They followed with a call to action. 

“Together, we must combat all forms of discrimination, Islamophobia, and hate-fueled violence directed at Muslim communities across the country,” the DMC said. “This month is a time to continue working toward a compassionate, inclusive, and safer Canada for everyone.”

The DMC is a relatively new organization in the area, founded only three years ago in 2022. Their mission is to serve the growing Muslim community in Shelburne and nearby towns and to create a welcoming space where people can come together for prayer, learning, and community service. 

They also try to stay active in the community, hosting and supporting events around town.

“From food drives and open houses to youth programs and interfaith sessions, we work to promote compassion and unity,” said Shah Mubeen. “Events like our Islamic History Month celebration are open to everyone; they’re about sharing knowledge, breaking barriers, and celebrating what we all have in common.”

For more information on Canadian Islamic Heritage Month and the Dufferin Muslim Centre, visit the website at https://dufferinmuslimcentre.ca/.  



         

