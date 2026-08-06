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Dufferin OPP charge six motorists with impaired driving offences over Civic weekend

August 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged six motorists with impaired driving over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The charges stem from several incidents between July 31 and Aug. 5 across Dufferin County, including traffic stops, a collision investigation and a traffic complaint.

On July 31 at approximately 7 a.m., officers conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 in Mono observed a vehicle being driven with a flat tire.

After stopping the vehicle and speaking with the driver, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Dakota Way, 21, of Shelburne, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The next day, on Aug. 1 at approximately 3:44 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Blind Line in Mono.

Police spoke with the driver and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Zaira Goutouski, 35, of Mulmur, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and dangerous operation.

On Aug. 3 at approximately 7:24 p.m., officers conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 near Fifth Avenue in Mono observed “a vehicle of interest.”

After stopping the vehicle and speaking with the driver, officers began an impaired driving investigation.

Aditya Sasspal, 25, of Brampton, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and performing a stunt with a motor vehicle – excessive speed.

Later that evening, at approximately 9:46 p.m., officers conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 near County Road 8 in Mono stopped a vehicle that drew their attention.

John Jacob, 43, of Brampton, was charged with operation while impaired — blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

On Aug. 4 at approximately 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver.

Police located the vehicle on Highway 10 near County Road 17 in Melancthon and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Benjamin Auer, 29, of London, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On Aug. 5 at approximately 1:07 a.m., officers conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 near County Road 7 (Hockley Road) in Mono stopped a vehicle after it drew an officer’s attention.

Following an impaired driving investigation, Brooke Dicks, 29, of Terra Cotta, was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), speeding 1-49 km/h over the posted limit, and novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date.

The OPP said the individuals’ driver’s licences were suspended and their vehicles were impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

The Dufferin OPP would like to remind motorists that alcohol and speed are a dangerous combination.

“Plan ahead if you are consuming alcohol or drugs,” the OPP said. “Use a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, public transit, or arrange to stay overnight.”

Dufferin OPP said any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair judgment and reaction time, and encouraged anyone who suspects someone is driving while impaired to call 911.

Non-emergency information can be reported to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.



         

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