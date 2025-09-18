Dufferin OPP investigating recent collision along Highway 10 that claimed the life of 75-year-old Amaranth man

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with Dufferin County EMS and Fire Services, attended a fatal two vehicle collision in Orangeville during the early hours of Sept. 14.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers responded to the collision, which occurred on Highway 10, between Fourth Avenue and Broadway. The collision resulted in one fatality and one person sustaining minor injuries.

Sadly, as a result of the collision, a 75-year-old male from Amaranth was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services can contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

