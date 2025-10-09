Dufferin OPP lay several charges after collisions and impaired driving throughout the region

October 9, 2025

Mono man faces several charges after colliding with vehicles

between Orangeville and Mulmur

A driver is facing several charges after allegedly striking vehicles from Broadway in Orangeville to Primrose in Mulmur.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently issued a press release, noting that a Mono resident has been charged with multiple Criminal Code driving offences related to the incident, which occurred on Wednesday (Oct. 1).

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving out of control and striking vehicles, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The officers acted quickly and located the heavily damaged vehicle in question at the intersection of Highway 10 and 89 in Mono.

Officers successfully blocked the vehicle from proceeding further, preventing additional damage and ensuring the safety of community members.

Brian Halbert, 46, from Mono, has been charged with:

• Assault with a Weapon (two counts)

• Dangerous Operation

• Failure to Stop After Accident (two counts)

• Flight from Peace Officer

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com. Anyone who leaves a tip will not be asked to identify themselves or testify in court.

Impaired driving charges laid

following motor vehicle collision

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a Shelburne resident in connection with impaired driving-related offences.

On Oct. 3, shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Mono. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the individuals involved and observed signs of impairment. An impaired driving investigation was initiated.

As a result, Sweetan Bath, 27, from Shelburne, has been charged with the following offences:

• Dangerous operation

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

• Possess more than one licence

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licences have been suspended, and their vehicles impounded.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

Three people charged with

impaired driving last month

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged five individuals with impaired driving-related offences between Sept. 19 and 29.

Anton Bilonozhenko, 38, from North York, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

• Speeding 50+ km/h over posted limit

Arvindpal Dhillon, 44, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Gregory Sweet, 31, from East Garafraxa, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licences have been suspended, and their vehicles were impounded.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

