Dufferin OPP lay several impaired driving related charges throughout the region

Shelburne man arrested for impaired driving offences following traffic complaint

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently charged a Shelburne resident with impaired driving-related offences following a traffic complaint.

On July 25, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver along Orangeville’s First Street. A short time later, the vehicle was located on 20th Sideroad in Amaranth. After speaking with the male driver, officers observed signs of impairment and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Rory Siegel, 32, from Shelburne has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle impounded.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.



Dufferin OPP seeking public’s help after business storefront shot at

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a shooting at an Orangeville business.

On July 18, members of the Dufferin County OPP responded to call for service at a business on Riddell Road. Police received a call from the business owner just after 10 a.m. reporting multiple gunshot holes to his storefront.

“Upon police arrival the area was cautioned taped while police investigated. A larger than normal police presence would have been observed while the Dufferin County OPP, Dufferin County Crime Unit, alongside the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) worked to preserve and collect any evidence left behind at the scene,” reads a statement from Dufferin OPP.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or anyone who may have dashcam footage on Riddle Road between Richardson Road and Caledon/East Garafraxa Townline, for the evening of July 17 to the morning of July 18, are asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be submitted online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.



Impaired driving charges laid in Melancthon after single vehicle collision

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Halton Hills resident with impaired driving-related offences following a single motor vehicle collision.

On July 15, shortly after 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on County Road 17 in Melancthon. Upon speaking with the male driver, officers observed signs of impairment, leading to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Tyler Tanton, 29, from Halton Hills, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

