Dufferin OPP lay several impaired driving related charges throughout the region

Two people charged with assaulting police officer during traffic stop

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two Mississauga residents with assaulting police and other offences following a traffic stop for speeding in Shelburne.

On Aug. 3, 2025, just before 2 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting radar traffic enforcement on County Road 124 in the Town of Shelburne when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated their emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop.

Dufferin OPP said upon speaking with the male driver, he became extremely belligerent and refused to provide the required information under the Highway Traffic Act. Despite several attempts to de-escalate the situation, both the driver and passenger were subsequently charged.

A 32-year-old male from Mississauga has been charged with:

• Resist Peace Officer

• Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

• Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

A 31-year-old male, from Mississauga has been charged with:

• Resist Peace Officer

• Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Driver charged with failure to

remain at scene of collision

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an Orton resident with impaired driving offences following a fail-to-remain collision.

On July 30, just before 11 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision near County Road 109 and Highway 10 in Caledon.

While en route, officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in East Garafraxa. Upon speaking with the female driver, officers observed signs of impairment and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Dufferin OPP officers reported that the female driver registered over twice the legal limit of blood alcohol level.

As a result of the investigation, Lisa Burgess, 52, from Orton, has been charged with:

• Fail to remain

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

• Obstruct plate

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Her driver’s licence was suspended, and her vehicle was impounded. None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

Single motor vehicle collision

results in impaired driving charges

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Mississauga resident with impaired driving offences following a single-vehicle collision.

On Aug. 3, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on County Road 25, just north of Grand Valley, where a vehicle had struck a bridge deck. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the male driver and observed signs of impairment, prompting an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Terrance D’Souza, 53, from Mississauga, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded.

RIDE spot check nets impaired

driving charges for resident

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an Orangeville resident with impaired driving-related offences following a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program.

On Aug. 3, just after 10:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. spot check in the area of Townline in Orangeville. A vehicle entered the checkpoint and, after a brief interaction with officers, an impaired driving investigation was initiated.

As a result of the investigation, Lucky Gill, 27, from Orangeville, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle was impounded.None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

