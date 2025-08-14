Current & Past Articles » General News

Dufferin OPP lay several impaired driving related charges throughout the region

August 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP charge Alliston and Mulmur residents charged with trafficking cocaine

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed search warrants at residences in Alliston and Fergus, as well as on two vehicles, one in Orangeville and one in Alliston. 

During the operation, police seized a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, cash, cell phones, and a vehicle. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation.

In the spring, Dufferin OPP launched a drug trafficking investigation targeting Orangeville and Shelburne, based on information received by police. 

On Aug. 6, members of the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Collingwood CSCU, Nottawasaga CSCU, and Huronia West CSCU, executed several search warrants. 

The operation led to the arrest of two individuals.

Cory Stoneham, 31, from Alliston, has been charged with:

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Sharle Milks, 57, from Mulmur, has been charged with:

• Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

The following items were seized during the investigation:

• 61 grams of cocaine

• Large quantity of Canadian currency

• Debt list

• Three cell phones

• Scales

• Food mixers containing cocaine residue

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP.

Information can also be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or crimestopperssdm.com.

Motorcyclist charged with 

impaired driving related offences

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a Shelburne resident with



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Shelburne opens park dedicated to Natasha Paterson

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Summer is in full swing and Shelburne youth have a new playground where they can swing, climb, ...

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Shelburne Long Term Care resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for one of its residents. Family, friends and ...

Dufferin firefighters receive hands-on training with the Ontario Fire College’s mobile unit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Firefighters in Dufferin County participated in hands-on simulated training to help prepare them for unique scenarios and keep ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation for the ongoing support, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support