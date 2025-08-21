Current & Past Articles » Police news

Dufferin OPP lay several impaired driving related charges throughout the region

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Single motor vehicle collision results in impaired driving charge 

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision. 

On March 31, just after 3 a.m., the Dufferin County OPP were called to a collision scene on 5 Sideroad in Mono, after a single motor vehicle had struck a pole. Emergency services efficiently worked to retrieve a single male occupant from the motor vehicle and transport him to the hospital. 

As a result of this investigation, Christian Hampton, 27, from Mono, has been charged with:

• Adult Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Adult Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

Eight faucets stolen from hardware store in Orangeville 

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a shoplifting incident at a hardware store on Fourth Avenue in Orangeville and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals.

Dufferin OPP responded to a report of a theft on July 29, shortly before 9 a.m. It was reported that one suspect entered the store and allegedly stole eight faucets, while a second individual remained outside in a white Chevrolet Trax with Ontario licence plate DAWE 989.

The suspect who entered the store is described as having a darker complexion, beard and thin build, wearing a baseball-style hat, white shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with incident number E251008896. 

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.

White 2024 Toyota stolen from residence in Orangeville

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a motor vehicle theft in Orangeville.

On Aug. 11, 2025, just after 7 a.m., the Dufferin County OPP were called to a residence on Biscayne Crescent.

Upon arrival, it was learned that a motor vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence at approximately 3:30 a.m., as seen on video surveillance.

The stolen vehicle is a 2024 white Toyota Tundra bearing Ontario marker BR67152.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. 



         

