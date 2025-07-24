Dufferin OPP lay several impaired driving related charges throughout the region

Shelburne man faces impaired driving charges after traffic stop

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a Shelburne resident with impaired driving-related offences following a traffic stop on June 30.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers were on general patrol in the area of County Road 11 in Amaranth when they observed a vehicle having difficulty maintaining its lane.

A traffic stop was conducted by police, and during the interaction with the male driver, officers noted signs of impairment, prompting them to begin an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Maxwell Duck, 22, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Young driver – B.A.C. above zero

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• No mudguards

• Improper tires

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded following the traffic stop.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

Motorcyclist charged with

impaired driving related offences

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a Shelburne resident with impaired driving-related offences following a traffic complaint on July 11.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a motorcycle in the ditch near James Street and Sarah Court in Shelburne. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the male driver and observed signs of impairment, prompting them to initiate an impaired driving investigation.

Justice Hewitt, 30, from Shelburne, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

• Possess unmarked cigarettes

• Driver fail to surrender licence

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended, and their vehicle was impounded.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Operation Safe Driver wraps up in Dufferin County after

week long campaign

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently concluded the Operation Safe Driver Campaign, which ran from July 13 to 19.

Dufferin OPP officers conducted pop-up inspections to ensure identified Commerical Motor Vehicles (CMVs) met the required safety standards to operate within the community’s roadways, as part of the campaign.

Drivers were also checked for compliance on proper licensing, registration, documentation, pre-check inspections and hours of work. Officers focused on vehicles travelling around these large trucks and high-risk driving behaviour as well.

“It is our mission to promote the safety of all road users throughout the Dufferin Detachment area and reduce the frequency and severity of incidents involving CMVs, including a reduction in fatalities, injuries and property damage resulting from these incidents,” reads a statement from the Dufferin OPP on the campaign.

The initiative was spurred by the increasing and considerable presence of CMVs on roadways throughout Dufferin County.

“Due to the size, weight and loads, these vehicles have increased potential of causing serious collisions due to vehicle mechanical fitness, driver fatigue, improper licencing and/or driver behaviours,” reads Dufferin OPP’s statement.

Operation Safe Driver began in 2007 as a way of reducing the number of crashes, deaths, and injuries involving large trucks, buses, and passenger vehicles due to unsafe driving behaviours.

Started by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), the campaign aims to improve the behaviour of all drivers operating in an unsafe manner, especially in or around commercial motor vehicles. This is achieved through educational and traffic enforcement strategies to address individuals exhibiting high-risk driving behaviours.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play. Commercial vehicles are heavy and require greater stopping distance. Motorists are reminded to leave plenty of space for these large vehicles to slow and stop safely,” reads Dufferin OPP’s statement.

As part of Operation Safe Driver, Dufferin OPP shared the following five tips: no phones while driving, leave room and move over, stop tailgating, don’t forget to signal, and have all your paperwork organized.

“We would like to thank the majority of safe drivers who are found to be in compliance. We depend on our professional drivers to help contribute to safe roads,” reads the Dufferin OPP’s statement.

