Dufferin OPP officers respond to fatal and serious two-vehicle collisions, seeking witnesses

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Two-vehicle collision in Mulmur seriously injures two individuals 

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers along with Dufferin County Emergency Services and Fire Services responded to a serious two-vehicle collision in Mulmur on Oct. 7.

Shortly after 3:25 p.m., officers were called to the scene at the intersection of County Road 19 (Prince of Wales Road) and County Road 17 (10 Sideroad). The collision resulted in two individuals being transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 (Incident #E251365043), or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Two-vehicle collision in Amaranth results in death of 61-year-old Grand Valley man

A recent two-vehicle collision in Amarnath resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Grand Valley man and serious injuries for a 36-year-old female. 

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, paramedics, and fire services attended the scene of the collision at County Road 10 near County Road 12 in Amaranth on Oct. 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m.

“The collision involved two sport utility vehicles (SUV). A Honda SUV was traveling westbound and collided with an eastbound Toyota SUV,” reads a statement from Dufferin OPP.

“Sadly, as a result of the collision, the driver of the Honda, a 61-year-old, male from Grand Valley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, a 36-year-old female was transported to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries. 

There were two children in the Toyota who were transported to local hospital with unknown injuries.”

The OPP’s Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate the collision. 

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and would like support, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838. 



         

