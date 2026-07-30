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Dufferin OPP promote ‘Lock It or Lose It’ campaign in Shelburne to help prevent theft

July 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are reminding residents to take simple steps to protect their property as part of the “Lock It or Lose It” crime prevention campaign.

Members of the Dufferin OPP Auxiliary Unit spent the weekend promoting the campaign in Shelburne and Grand Valley, conducting foot patrols in commercial and residential areas and speaking with residents about steps they can take to protect their vehicles, homes and outbuildings from theft.

The reminders follow recent reports of vehicle thefts in local communities.

Police say these incidents are often crimes of opportunity, and taking extra steps to secure property and remove valuables from view can help reduce the risk of crime.

The Dufferin OPP reminds residents that living in a rural community does not eliminate the risk of crime. Police remind residents that criminals travel and unsecured property can quickly become a target.

Residents are encouraged to:

• Lock doors: Secure vehicles, homes, sheds, barns and garages at all times, even when stepping away briefly.

• Secure outbuildings: Ensure workshops, trailers and storage areas are properly locked. Heavy-duty padlocks and reinforced doors can provide added protection.

• Keep valuables out of sight: Remove or conceal wallets, purses, electronics, tools and other valuables. Store equipment and recreational vehicles away from public view whenever possible.

• Do not leave keys inside: Never leave keys, key fobs or garage door openers in vehicles or easily accessible locations.

• Improve lighting: Consider motion-activated lighting around driveways, entrances and outbuildings to deter suspicious activity.

• Consider surveillance: Video cameras and alarm systems can help monitor property and assist police in responding to incidents.

Police are also encouraging residents to report suspicious people, vehicles or activity in their neighbourhoods.

The Dufferin OPP said residents should contact police if they notice unfamiliar individuals or vehicles in areas where they are not typically seen.

The Dufferin OPP will continue proactive patrols throughout the county to help deter criminal activity and enhance public safety.

Anyone with information about suspected unlawful activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.



         

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