DuffleBag Theatre to unpack ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Grace Tipling Hall

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

As the festive season starts to take shape and winter weather becomes ever more present, the Town of Shelburne has some festive plans in store.

The DuffleBag Theatre will be performing A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens at Grace Tipling Hall on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. This won’t be a normal, classical performance, however, as the DuffleBag Theatre will be bringing its own comedic take on the classic story.

Melissa Kenney, communications coordinator for the Town of Shelburne, said the town is delighted to host the Dufflebag Theatre as it continues to find new ways to promote the arts.

“This event is part of the town’s ongoing commitment to celebrating arts and culture in the community,” she said. “Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast or simply looking for a fun night out with loved ones, this performance is sure to delight.”

The DuffleBag Theatre is famous for its signature reimagining of classic stories, turning them into comedic, engaging experiences for audiences who often find themselves part of the show, reads a press release from Kenney.

It said the theatre’s heartwarming and hilarious rendition of A Christmas Carol will be a perfect start to the festive season.

Founded in 1992 by Marcus Lundgren and Rod Keith, the DuffleBag Theatre has performed hundreds of shows across North America and beyond. Their speciality includes classic fairy tales such as Snow White and Beauty and the Beast, as well as Robin Hood and The Three Musketeers, and Shakespeare’s works like Romeo and Juliet.

Most relevant, of course, is their holiday lineup, including their upcoming performance of A Christmas Carol.

The DuffleBag theatre describes it as a comedic twist on holiday spirit.

“Penny-pinching miser Ebenezer Scrooge is well-known across Victorian London for being far more interested in making money than friends,” Dufflebag said in its description of the production. “Above all else, he hates Christmas time and its spirit of giving. But on one particular Christmas Eve, several spirits give Ebenezer the surprise of his life, as they whisk him off on a magical journey through past, present and future, to show him the true meaning of the season.”

The description continues, “From Fezziwig to Tiny Tim, all the favourites are included in DuffleBag Theatre’s exuberant version of the Charles Dickens Yuletide classic!”

Tickets for the performance can be purchased on Eventbrite for $15 plus tax.

