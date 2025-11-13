Current & Past Articles » General News

DuffleBag Theatre to unpack ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Grace Tipling Hall 

November 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes 

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

As the festive season starts to take shape and winter weather becomes ever more present, the Town of Shelburne has some festive plans in store.

The DuffleBag Theatre will be performing A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens at Grace Tipling Hall on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. This won’t be a normal, classical performance, however, as the DuffleBag Theatre will be bringing its own comedic take on the classic story.

Melissa Kenney, communications coordinator for the Town of Shelburne, said the town is delighted to host the Dufflebag Theatre as it continues to find new ways to promote the arts.

“This event is part of the town’s ongoing commitment to celebrating arts and culture in the community,” she said. “Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast or simply looking for a fun night out with loved ones, this performance is sure to delight.”

The DuffleBag Theatre is famous for its signature reimagining of classic stories, turning them into comedic, engaging experiences for audiences who often find themselves part of the show, reads a press release from Kenney.

It said the theatre’s heartwarming and hilarious rendition of A Christmas Carol will be a perfect start to the festive season.

Founded in 1992 by Marcus Lundgren and Rod Keith, the DuffleBag Theatre has performed hundreds of shows across North America and beyond. Their speciality includes classic fairy tales such as Snow White and Beauty and the Beast, as well as Robin Hood and The Three Musketeers, and Shakespeare’s works like Romeo and Juliet.

Most relevant, of course, is their holiday lineup, including their upcoming performance of A Christmas Carol. 

The DuffleBag theatre describes it as a comedic twist on holiday spirit.

“Penny-pinching miser Ebenezer Scrooge is well-known across Victorian London for being far more interested in making money than friends,” Dufflebag said in its description of the production. “Above all else, he hates Christmas time and its spirit of giving. But on one particular Christmas Eve, several spirits give Ebenezer the surprise of his life, as they whisk him off on a magical journey through past, present and future, to show him the true meaning of the season.”

The description continues, “From Fezziwig to Tiny Tim, all the favourites are included in DuffleBag Theatre’s exuberant version of the Charles Dickens Yuletide classic!”

Tickets for the performance can be purchased on Eventbrite for $15 plus tax. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support