Eight teams start North Dufferin Baseball League senior playoffs

August 7, 2025

Written By Brian Lockhart

The top eight teams in the Senior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) are entering the first round of playoffs this week after a successful regular season schedule.

Four teams failed to make the playoffs this year. The Orillia Majors, Clarksburg Blues, Caledon Cardinals, and Mansfield Cubs can trade in their baseball gloves for golf clubs.

The New Lowell Knights finished the regular season in first place with a 17-4-1 record. They finished just one point ahead of the Owen Sound Baysox, who led the league for much of the season.

The first game of the senior playoffs got underway on Aug. 5, with results not available at press time.

The Knights are up against the eighth-seeded Creemore Padres. The Padres made it into the playoffs by just three points and finished the regular season with a 10-11-1 record.

Finishing in third place, the Owen Sound Baysox will be up against the Midland Mariners. Owen Sound finished the regular season with 34 points.

Midland landed in seventh place with 23 points.

That series was scheduled to get underway in Owen Sound on Aug. 6.

The third-place Rangers will be up against the Barrie Angels. Ivy ended the regular season with 28 points. Barrie finished with 23 points.

The series started on Aug. 5, in Ivy.

Finishing the regular season in the middle of the pack, the fourth-place Bolton Brewers will meet the Lisle Astros in their first-round series.

Bolton finished the regular season with 25 points and a 12-9-1 record.

Lisle recorded 24 points and an 11-9-2 record, so this should be a good series to watch.

Junior Division

In the Junior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League, two teams have battled their way to the championship.

The Creemore Padres will face the Innisfil Cardinals for the Junior championship in a best-of-five series.

The Padres and Cardinals finished the regular season as the two top teams.

Creemore landed in first place with a 15-2-1 record and 31 points.

Innisfil was in second place with 21 points and a 10-7-1 record.

The dates for the Junior Division championship games have not yet been announced.

