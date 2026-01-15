Enjoy doing puzzles? Shelburne Public Library offers access to thousands of publications

Current & Past Articles » General News

Like reading, puzzles and games are incredibly beneficial for the brain.

Activities like crosswords, Sudoku, and memory games improve critical thinking skills, enhance memory, boost concentration and attention, encourage creativity, reduce stress, strengthen neural connections, and improve processing speed. 

Completing the puzzle section in a newspaper is a long-loved tradition. That’s why PressReader now includes Sudoku, codeword and more.

New to PressReader? This leading all-you-can-read digital platform provides instant access to thousands of newspapers and magazines from all over the world and in different languages and all you need to access it is your library card.

Recommended read 

Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano:

One summer morning, 12-year-old Edward Adler, his beloved older brother, his parents, and 183 other passengers board a flight in Newark headed for Los Angeles.

Among them is a Wall Street wunderkind, a young woman coming to terms with an unexpected pregnancy, an injured vet returning from Afghanistan, a septuagenarian business tycoon, and a free-spirited woman running away from her controlling husband.

Then the plane tragically crashes.

Edward is the sole survivor.

Edward’s story captures the attention of the nation, but he struggles to find a place for himself in a world without his family. He continues to feel that a piece of him has been left in the sky, forever tied to the plane and all his fellow passengers. But then he makes an unexpected discovery. One that will lead him to the answers of some of life’s most profound questions.

Why Shannon recommends it: I always seem to gravitate to books that are rich with emotional depth which is to say books that break your heart and then beautifully stitch it back together again. Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano is a poignant exploration of grief, the resilience of the human spirit, and how we continue to discover and redefine ourselves throughout our life.

Want to have your recent read recommended in our weekly column? Send your personal review to frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca (with subject – “Patron Pick”) and we will pair it with the publisher’s summary and then feature it in the Shelburne Free Press – everyone’s favourite read!   

P.S. Did we mention that writing (reviews) is also very good for the brain?



         

