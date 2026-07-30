Current & Past Articles » General News

Explore the community and beyond with Shelburne Public Library’s free passes

July 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Ontario Park Passes: Visit Ontario’s beautiful provincial parks this summer. Hike to stunning views, sit by a flowing river, or swim or paddle the day away on Georgian Bay.

Credit Valley Conservation Passes: Plan a picnic with your family, rent a kayak or canoe, or learn about our history at Black Creek Pioneer Village. There is so much to do and nine conservation areas to choose from!

Mansfield Outdoor Centre: One of our area’s best kept secrets, this four-season destination nestled in the scenic hills of Mulmur offers a range of services and activities for the outdoor enthusiast.

Museum of Dufferin: A community gem, the museum offers something for everyone from engaging exhibits that capture our shared history, to programs for all ages, all in a beautiful setting.

Royal Ontario Museum: With a world-class collection of 18 million artworks, cultural objects and natural history specimens, there’s always something new to discover at the ROM.

All of the above passes are available for a one-week loan period and grant free day-use/access for families/small groups. Learn more about the specifics for each pass on your next visit to the library.

Amy’s Staff Pick – Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

Amy says, “Yesteryear is one of the most talked about books of 2026 so far, with readers either loving it or hating it. I ended up in the camp of people who liked it, finding it a fascinating exploration of the dark side of social media influencing (as a relatively modern phenomenon), and the wider societal pressures and psychological impacts of performing a life online.”

She added, “The story is a wild and messy ride, with a rage-driven female protagonist (who people love to hate) and many questions to unpack after the final scene. I think this book was perfectly summed up by an online reviewer who said, ‘It’s tradwife culture meets Shutter Island with a dash of Amy from Gone Girl.’”

This weekly article was submitted by the staff at the Shelburne Public Library.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Grand Valley embraces OG 1870 as grand opening draws overwhelming response

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The owners of Grand Valley’s newest restaurant say the community has exceeded every expectation following the July ...

Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Town marks grand reopening of Fiddle Park with concert series

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne held its grand opening celebration for the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Sunday, ...

Four days of Pickin’ in the Park coming to Shelburne

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Country music fans from across Ontario and beyond will once again make their way to the Shelburne ...

Shelburne-born athlete wins Canadian U20 Javelin title

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local Shelburne Athlete launched her way to the top of the Canadian U20 Javelin title, securing ...

Canadian historian Craig Baird to highlight local history at Shelburne’s Grace Tipling Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Young Shelburne author releases second book

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amaya James is marking a new milestone in her young writing career at age 13 with the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support