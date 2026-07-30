Explore the community and beyond with Shelburne Public Library’s free passes

July 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

Ontario Park Passes: Visit Ontario’s beautiful provincial parks this summer. Hike to stunning views, sit by a flowing river, or swim or paddle the day away on Georgian Bay.

Credit Valley Conservation Passes: Plan a picnic with your family, rent a kayak or canoe, or learn about our history at Black Creek Pioneer Village. There is so much to do and nine conservation areas to choose from!

Mansfield Outdoor Centre: One of our area’s best kept secrets, this four-season destination nestled in the scenic hills of Mulmur offers a range of services and activities for the outdoor enthusiast.

Museum of Dufferin: A community gem, the museum offers something for everyone from engaging exhibits that capture our shared history, to programs for all ages, all in a beautiful setting.

Royal Ontario Museum: With a world-class collection of 18 million artworks, cultural objects and natural history specimens, there’s always something new to discover at the ROM.

All of the above passes are available for a one-week loan period and grant free day-use/access for families/small groups. Learn more about the specifics for each pass on your next visit to the library.

Amy’s Staff Pick – Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke

Amy says, “Yesteryear is one of the most talked about books of 2026 so far, with readers either loving it or hating it. I ended up in the camp of people who liked it, finding it a fascinating exploration of the dark side of social media influencing (as a relatively modern phenomenon), and the wider societal pressures and psychological impacts of performing a life online.”

She added, “The story is a wild and messy ride, with a rage-driven female protagonist (who people love to hate) and many questions to unpack after the final scene. I think this book was perfectly summed up by an online reviewer who said, ‘It’s tradwife culture meets Shutter Island with a dash of Amy from Gone Girl.’”

This weekly article was submitted by the staff at the Shelburne Public Library.

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