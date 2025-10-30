Current & Past Articles » General News

Failure to stop for police in Melancthon results in several charges

October 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers has charged a North York resident with numerous offences after the driver failed to stop for police.

On Oct. 24, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Dufferin County OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 in the Township of Melancthon when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver passed another vehicle on the shoulder, lost control, and crossed over the highway, coming to rest on the front lawn of a nearby residence.

Upon impact, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The male driver was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Hiwad Batoor, 36, from North York, has been charged with the following offences:

• Flight from peace officer

• Dangerous operation

• Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

• Drive motor vehicle – Perform stunt

• Fail to stop for police

• Pass – off roadway

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence has been suspended, and the vehicle has been impounded.

