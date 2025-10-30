Failure to stop for police in Melancthon results in several charges

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers has charged a North York resident with numerous offences after the driver failed to stop for police.

On Oct. 24, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Dufferin County OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 in the Township of Melancthon when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver passed another vehicle on the shoulder, lost control, and crossed over the highway, coming to rest on the front lawn of a nearby residence.

Upon impact, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The male driver was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Hiwad Batoor, 36, from North York, has been charged with the following offences:

• Flight from peace officer

• Dangerous operation

• Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

• Drive motor vehicle – Perform stunt

• Fail to stop for police

• Pass – off roadway

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence has been suspended, and the vehicle has been impounded.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

