Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest.

The Rotary Club of Shelburne marked another successful Pumpkinfest on Saturday (Oct. 11) at Natasha Paterson Memorial Park.

First held in 2023, Pumpkinfest is a fall-themed event hosted by the Rotary Club of Shelburne that looks to raise funds for community initiatives while bringing friends and families together for fall festivities. 

The event features a number of activities for residents of all ages, including a trackless train ride, face painting, inflatables, and various pumpkin-themed games. For entertainment, the Shelburne Rotary Club had a magic show, a Zumba demo class, a performance by Turn It Out Dance Studio, and a large vendor’s market.

According to the Rotary Club, the third annual Pumpkinfest drew more than 700 individuals.

One attendee, Jeremy, spoke with the Rotary Club about Pumpkinfest and how it reminded him of past community events that have long ended.

“The vibe reminds me of the Shelburne Street Fairs [from] when I was a kid. What an awesome event,” Jeremy said.

Prior to kicking off the festivities of Pumpkinfest, the Rotary Club of Shelburne collected food donations for its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, a project jointly run by the Rotary Club and students from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS).

Earlier in the week, students from the local high school distributed grocery bags to households in the Town of Shelburne, for residents to fill with food and other needed items.

“A significant amount of food was collected to help the food bank at this time of year, and we thank everyone for their donations,” said the Rotary Club of Shelburne.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Rotary Club of Shelburne or in learning more about the projects the group organizes is encouraged to email ShelburneRotary@gmail.com or visit www.ShelburneRotaryClub.com.



         

Categories

