Fatal collision results in death of motorcyclist, four people charged with impaired driving

August 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Prvincial Police (OPP) officers, with assistance from Dufferin County Paramedic Services and local fire departments, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Mulmur on Aug. 4.

At approximately 2:32 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 89 and 3rd Line in Violet Hill for a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old male from Wellington North, was pronounced deceased.

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended to assist with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Four drivers charged with impaired driving over four days across Dufferin

Four drivers have been charged with impaired driving-related offences following incidents investigated by the Dufferin County Detachment of the OPP from July 25 to 29.

On July 25 at about 3:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 in Mono. Officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 10 and conducted a traffic stop.

Following an impaired driving investigation, Triston Hackett, 42, of Shelburne, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and failing to stop for a red light.

On July 26 at roughly 3:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Amaranth-East Luther Townline in Grand Valley. Officers located the vehicle in a cornfield and spoke with the driver before conducting an impaired driving investigation.

Abigail Stitt, 25, of Hillsburgh, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and dangerous operation.

Later on July 26 at about 9:04 p.m., officers conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 89 in Mulmur Township stopped a vehicle after it caught an officer’s attention.

Takelall Persaud, 44, of Keswick, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and speeding 1-49 km/h over the posted limit.

On July 29 at about 10:57 p.m., officers conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 in Mono stopped a vehicle after it caught an officer’s attention.

Tristan Latondress, 27, of Dundalk, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while performing a stunt involving excessive speed, having an entire licence plate not plainly visible, driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit, operating an unsafe vehicle, and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

In each incident, the driver’s licence was suspended and their vehicle was impounded in accordance with provincial legislation.

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