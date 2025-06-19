Current & Past Articles » Sports

Final inning costs the Mansfield Senior Cubs their game against Ivy Rangers

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was the final inning that cost the Mansfield Senior Cubs their game against the Ivy Rangers on Wednesday, June 12.

The Cubs had a good game and were ahead until the Rangers got the bats moving in the seventh inning and took the lead.

The Rangers opened the scoring with a single run in the first inning.

Mansfield tied it up with their first at-bat player, Devon Caldwell, who got a huge hit to left field that brought in a run.

A hit from Zach Tomlinson brought in a run and an Ivy error at third base allowed another runner to score to give the Cubs a 3-1 lead.

Ivy’s Ryan Barr got the Rangers’ only run in the second inning when he had a massive hit over the centre-field fence for a solo home run.

In the third inning, the Cubs scored two on a hit from Alex Attenborough.

Justin Fenn led things off for the Cubs in the fourth inning with a single. Cubs players got on first and second, then all the bases were loaded, but they couldn’t score.

There were no runs scored in the sixth inning.

The Rangers took the lead with a big effort in the seventh inning when they scored two runs on a fly ball to centre field. They finished the inning with two more runs.

The Cubs had one final chance at-bat, but they couldn’t get on base, and the game ended with a 10-6 win for the Rangers.

Cubs coach Lance Bryan said he was happy with the Cubs’ performance despite the loss and noted that the Rangers are one of the top teams in the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL).

“There were a couple of dropped balls that cost us two runs, but we were still leading after that,” Bryan said after the game. “They played up to the task of playing one of the better teams in the league. They had some well hit, hard hit balls tonight. Offensively, we did well. We didn’t make too many physical errors but there’s still a few mental things we have to take care of.”

The Cubs will be back on their home diamond in Mansfield on Wednesday, June 25, to host the Orillia Majors. Game time is 6:30 p.m.



         

