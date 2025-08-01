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Financial literacy workshop for parents scheduled for Sunday at the Shelburne Public Library

May 21, 2026   ·   0 Comments

On Sunday, May 24, the library is hosting a special financial literacy workshop for mothers. Presented by Jacqueline Blair, a Money Mindset Coach, this 90-minute workshop is designed to help mothers explore and heal their relationship with money.

Rooted in the understanding that our earliest money experiences shape how we feel, think, and make decisions about finances as adults, this workshop invites mothers to examine the beliefs they inherited, understand their personal money personality, and begin building a new financial story, one defined by safety, confidence, and possibility.

This interactive workshop is structured into three parts:

1. Understanding your money story

2 Discovering your money personality

3. Building a legacy of financial safety

This program aligns with the library’s goal of fostering financial literacy – the ability to understand and manage personal finances. Financial literacy in libraries goes beyond teaching patrons how to budget. It helps families build the foundation for generational wealth, ensuring that today’s knowledge creates greater opportunities for children and grandchildren. Stay tuned for more financial literacy workshops in the future.

Recommended Read of the Week 

What Remains by Nicole Dalcourt is this week’s staff pick. The book is for anyone who has ever mourned a person, a place, a version of themselves — and wondered how to begin again. At its core, this collection of poetry is a testament to the resilience it takes to keep reaching for love and for healing, and documents the tender process of becoming whole again.

Why Shannon recommends it

I connected deeply with Nicole’s beautifully crafted poems. The reader is taken on a journey through pain and grief, resilience and gratitude. As someone who spends hours meandering through the woods, I just loved how so many of the poems were grounded in nature, which is of course where we bear witness to resilience, life, death, and just raw beauty. Perhaps that’s why many of us feel more grounded, more connected, and more at peace after time among the trees.

Nicole is not only an award-winning Canadian writer, but a local one. She was the featured poet at our open-mic event on April 25, and we hope to host her again soon. Visit the library to borrow her debut collection.



         

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