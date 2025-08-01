Find your new best friend during the Ontario SPCA’s Spring Adoption Days happening May 29 and 30

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre is hoping to find forever homes for animals in its care during Spring Adoption Days on May 29 and 30.

The two-day event runs across 13 animal centres in Ontario, with a special focus on adopting out large-breed dogs.

“These big dogs often wait longer for adoption due to their size, but they have just as much love to give. To help them on their journey home, adoption fees for dogs over 65 lbs have been reduced by 50 per cent during the event,” reads a press release from the SPCA.

“At the Orangeville and District Animal Centre, Peanut is one of the animals waiting for a loving home. Thought to be just over a year old, Peanut is a resilient and affectionate Rottweiler who has come a long way since arriving at the Ontario SPCA as a stray in March.”

After receiving the care she needed to regain her health and strength, Peanut is now ready to find a forever home.

“This sweet girl enjoys car rides and spending time with her people. Peanut would thrive as the only pet in an adult home where she can soak up all the love and attention for herself. Her adoption fee has been reduced by 50 per cent during the two-day event,” reads the SPCA’s press release.

Julie Woods, manager of Ontario SPCA Orangeville and District Animal Centre, noted the timing of the two-day adoption event is no coincidence.

“Spring is one of our busiest times of year, with more animals coming into our care,” said Woods.

“Spring Adoption Days give these animals a chance to find loving families while also opening space for others who urgently need us. We’re especially focused on helping our large breed dogs find the homes they’ve been waiting for.”

Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before going home. Each adoption also includes Royal Canin food, a free 24/7 virtual veterinary appointment through Vetster, a pheromone diffuser and a Pet Valu coupon book valued at $300.

To meet your new best friend, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt. For those unable to adopt, donations can be made at ontariospca.ca/donate.

Readers Comments (0)