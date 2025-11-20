Get ready to ride: Work begins on Dufferin’s snowmobile trails

Current & Past Articles » General News

November 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

With the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ (OFSC) season quickly approaching, preparations are being made across Dufferin County.

Several snowmobiling clubs in the region, such as the Dufferin Drift Busters, Orangeville Snowmobile Club, and Hillsburgh Snow Roamers, are working to prepare trails for the winter season.

“As we approach the start of the season, we ask riders to have patience while volunteers continue signing, brushing, and inspecting trail sections. And of course, keep doing your snow dance, good snowfall is essential before trails can safely open,” reads a statement from Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Local clubs are seeking volunteers to assist with pre-season trail work and winter maintenance. The Dufferin OPP encourages anyone who is interested in getting involved to contact their local snowmobile club to lend a hand.

“Riders are reminded to stay off all OFSC trails until they are officially marked as open on the OFSC Interactive Trail Guide (ITG). Trail status will continue to change with weather conditions, so please check the ITG regularly,” Dufferin OPP stated.

“As the season approaches, snowmobilers are encouraged to purchase their OFSC permit. Your permit directly supports your local club, helping fund trail maintenance, grooming, signage, equipment, and insurance to keep the system safe and operational.”

It’s important to note that ATV use remains closed at the rail line trail until next May, weather permitting.

“Dufferin County OPP officers will again be conducting RIDE spot checks and radar enforcement throughout the snowmobiling season to promote safe and responsible riding. Officers look forward to positive interactions with riders and appreciate the continued cooperation from the snowmobile community,” Dufferin OPP stated.

“We look forward to a fantastic season ahead and thank everyone for their patience, support, and commitment to safe snowmobiling.”



         

