Gladiators and Knights win weekend Shelburne Cricket Club matches in KTH Park

The Shelburne Cricket Club hosted two matches over the weekend.

On July 24, the Gladiators and Warriors met on the pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne. The Gladiators won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Despite a disciplined bowling performance from Suresh Sudhakaran and Abhay Pratap, who claimed four wickets each, the Warriors managed to post a competitive total of 140. The effort was bolstered by a flurry of key contributions from Maaz Patel and Ahmed Zarkhaiz.

In response, the Gladiators wobbled early, losing quick wickets.

Pratap turned in around with a blistering 41-run knock, supported by Amandeep’s steady 19.

The partnership guided the Gladiators to a win, capping off a strong all-round performance from Pratap.

The second match of the weekend had the Knights up against the Samurais on July 27.

The match was played in damp conditions due to overnight rain that soaked the field, making the pitch slower and less bouncy. Conditions made it a challenge for batters in the early going.

The Knights, batting first after winning the toss, were in early trouble with the top order falling fast. Captain Sagar Arora and Harpreet Sandhu anchored the innings with resilient knocks of 34 and 47, steering the Knights to a respectable 172.

Samurai’s Ravi Gill stood out with the ball, claiming three wickets.

The Samurais, however, struggled under the pressure of a tight Knights bowling unit.

Mohammad Raza and Tabish Taufiq ripped through the batting order, each taking four wickets. Taufiq was named Man of the Match, adding 23 vital runs with the bat to his superb bowling spell.

This Knights’ win has placed the team in top place in the league’s standings.

With strong individual displays and team spirit shining through, Shelburne Cricket Club’s weekend action set the stage for an exciting run-in to the rest of the season.

