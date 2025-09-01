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Headwaters announces inaugural Tony Pringle Memorial Award recipients

June 25, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

A new scholarship program created at the local hospital honours the legacy of a dedicated community leader and champion of health care excellence.

The Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) announced the inaugural Tony Pringle Awards on June 24, established in memory of Tony Pringle, who served the community relentlessly.

Pringle served on the HHCF’s Board of Directors from 2021 until his passing in 2025.

As vice-chair and a member of the finance and audit committee, he helped guide the foundation’s work and played an important role in the Smart Headwaters campaign, the largest fundraising campaign in the HHCF’s history.

Pringle was known for his generosity, wit, and unwavering commitment to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). He was a strong advocate for high-quality patient care and support for health care professionals.

“Tony had an incredible ability to see the potential in people and the impact they could have on patient care. The Tony Pringle Memorial Awards are a meaningful way to honour that belief by giving staff the opportunity to grow, learn, and bring even greater skills back to our hospital for the benefit of our community,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of HHCF.

Established in his memory, the Tony Pringle Memorial Awards were created to complement existing nursing awards by supporting the professional development of non-nursing staff. The awards provide funding for education, certifications and conferences that help employees build skills and advance their careers.

Tony’s family said the awards reflect values that were important to him throughout his life.

“Tony cared deeply about this community and the people who dedicate their lives to caring for others. On behalf of our entire family, we are incredibly proud to see his legacy continue in such a meaningful way. Supporting education and professional development was something he truly valued, and we hope these awards will help staff continue to grow their skills and deliver exceptional care to patients for years to come,” said Sandy Dayes, on behalf of Pringle’s family.

The first-ever recipients of the Tony Pringle Memorial Award are Juliann McArthur (Master of Leadership), Kristy Erin Caulfield (Paramedicine), Sherry Armstrong (Dialysis Technical Assistant Certification), and Tiffany Larsen (Hand Therapist Certification).

Each recipient will use the funding for educational opportunities aimed at strengthening their skills and supporting patient care at HHCC.

“The Tony Pringle Memorial Awards reflect a shared commitment to investing in people, the dedicated professionals who deliver compassionate, high-quality care every day. By supporting ongoing learning and development, the awards ensure that Tony’s legacy lives on through the continued growth of staff and the advancement of patient care at Headwaters,” reads a press release from HHCF.



         

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