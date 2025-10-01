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Headwaters Health Care Foundation names new chair, vice-chair

July 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) has appointed Sandra Hartman as board chair and Jeet Dhillon as vice-chair.

The leadership changes come as the foundation begins planning for future initiatives, including early work toward a fundraising campaign to support the redevelopment of the Emergency Department at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

Hartman has been a longtime supporter of the hospital and said her connection to Headwaters is personal, as she received care there during a traffic moment in her life.

“I am honoured to serve as board chair of the foundation,” Hartman said. “Headwaters holds a very special place in my heart. I know firsthand the critical role our hospital plays in this community, and I am committed to working alongside our dedicated team and supporters to ensure we continue to raise the funds needed to provide exceptional care, close to home, for every patient who walks through our doors.”

As chair, Hartman will help lead the foundation’s board as it works on future fundraising priorities.

Dhillon joins Hartman as vice-chair after making an impact on the foundation’s board within a short period. She has supported fundraising efforts and community events during her time with the organization.

“I am excited to take on the role of vice-chair and continue supporting the important work of the Foundation,” Dhillon said. 

“Whether it’s connecting with donors, supporting campaigns, or volunteering at events, I am proud to contribute in any way I can to help strengthen health care for our community.”

Headwaters Health Care Foundation CEO K.C. Carruthers said the new leadership team will help guide the organization as it continues its fundraising efforts.

“Sandra brings not only strong leadership but also a profound sense of purpose to this role,” Carruthers said. “Her personal connection to Headwaters drives her passion for philanthropy, and we are incredibly fortunate to have her guiding the Foundation as we look ahead to our next chapter.”

Carruthers added that Dhillon’s involvement with the foundation has included supporting fundraising initiatives and events.

The Headwaters Health Care Foundation raises funds to support patient care and services at Headwaters Health Care Centre.



         

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