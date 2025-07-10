Current & Past Articles » General News

It’s a Holly, jolly idea: Orangeville Citizen launches inaugural Christmas market

July 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By SAM ODROWSKI

A new festive tradition is coming. HollyFest.

The Orangeville Citizen is proud to announce HollyFest, a two-day indoor artisan Christmas market taking place on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Orangeville Agricultural Society (OAS) Event Centre. 

The event is a curated shopping experience featuring handcrafted goods, a sip-n-savour area, live holiday entertainment, and an upscale festive atmosphere. And of course, a special guest in a red suit will make the journey from the North Pole.

“Following the successful launch of Our Routes magazine (a quarterly lifestyle magazine published by the Orangeville and Caledon Citizen), in 2024, we’re excited to introduce another initiative with the same quality and enthusiasm,” said Doug Rowe, general manager of the Orangeville Citizen and show director of HollyFest. “We’re confident this event will become a seasonal favourite.”

Vendor Applications Now Open

HollyFest is accepting applications from vendors. 

Interested artisans can apply by emailing: shows@lpcmedia.ca 

Or visit: bit.ly/45F0h3Y

The application deadline is Aug. 29, with early acceptance notifications sent out to applicants who apply before July 25.

Vendor selection will not follow a first-come, first-served model. Preference will be given to applicants offering handmade products, and selection will be based on originality to ensure a thoughtfully curated marketplace with minimal product overlap. All booths will be professionally draped for a polished and cohesive presentation.

Marketing and Promotional Support

Vendors accepted into HollyFest will benefit from extensive promotion within the Citizen’s network of newspapers, which collectively reach over 78,000 homes weekly. Each vendor will also receive a complimentary business card-sized ad in the special HollyFest preview section of the newspaper.

Additionally, the event will be supported by a comprehensive promotional campaign, including social media integration, radio advertising, billboards, and road signage, providing vendors with outstanding exposure throughout the region.

“As your local community newspaper, we’re committed to supporting small businesses, promoting shop local and showcasing the incredible talent of artisans throughout Dufferin County and the Greater Toronto Area,” said Janine Taylor, HollyFest event manager.

“We’re excited to bring this festive celebration to Orangeville,” said Taylor. “Our goal is to create an annual tradition that the community and visitors alike will look forward to each holiday season.”

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23.

To stay up to date with event news, follow “Orangeville HollyFest” on Facebook and Instagram.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Historic Corbetton Church reopens after extensive renovations

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Have a wedding, a celebration of life, or an annual general meeting to host? The Museum of ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair highlights youth-led companies

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a ...

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local youth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the ...

New owner takes over Shelburne Foodland at Emerald Crossing Plaza

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Foodland is moving into another chapter, as they welcome new owner – Nehmat Haidari.  Haidari purchased ...

Remembering the destruction from the 1985 tornado

Grand Valley survivor reflects on impact 40 years later Written By BRIAN LOCKHART It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped ...

Young entrepreneurs brighten seniors’ Mother’s Day with special event

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A group of young Shelburne residents are making sure seniors in the community are being celebrated during ...

Nature paintings  ll Shelburne Art Gallery for new exhibit

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will be transported to the beauty of cottage country with the latest exhibit at the ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at local debate

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate.  ...

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support