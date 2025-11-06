Current & Past Articles » Sports

Jays-Dodgers World Series results in cancellation of Junior C Hockey games

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was an unusual weekend for Junior C hockey across the province when fans and league executives decided that the World Series trumped local hockey.

There was a noticeable drop in attendance during Junior C games on Friday, Oct. 24, when Game 1 of the Toronto Blue Jays-Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Championship was played.  

Many fans were in the arena lounges, cheering on the Blue Jays rather than watching the hockey game.

When the World Series came down to the final couple of games, the decision was made to reschedule some hockey games so fans could watch the baseball series.

Game 6 of the World Series on Friday, Oct. 31, resulted in three hockey games being postponed.

When the series went to Game 7 on Saturday, Nov. 1, the league postponed 11 games across the province.

Now that the series is over, hockey attendance should return to its regular hometown game-night levels as fans can look forward to this year’s PJHL league championships.

In the North Carruthers Division of the PJHL, the Alliston Hornets lead with an undefeated 13-0 record.

The only other undefeated team in the league this year is the Uxbridge Bruins of the East Orr Division, who also have a 13-0 record.

The Orillia Terriers are in second place in the North Carruthers Division with a 10-3 record and 20 points.

In the third spot, the Stayner Siskins have a 9-5 record and 18 points.

They are followed by the Penetang Kings, Midland Flyers, and the Muskoka Bears, who are separated by four points.

The Innisfil Spartans are in seventh place with nine points.

In the basement, the Huntsville Otters are struggling, winning four games after 11 times on the ice. 



         

