John Deere tractor stolen from property in Mulmur, police request public’s help

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating the theft of a John Deere 2025R tractor and other equipment from a rural property in Mulmur and are seeking the public’s assistance.

On June 2, 2025, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., a John Deere 2025R, along with a John Deere loader and grapple, were stolen from a property located on Second Line EHS, Mulmur. Members of the Dufferin OPP responded a short time later to investigate the theft.

The stolen tractor is described as follows:

• 2025R John Deere, green in colour (VIN: 1LV2025RPNN137503)

• 120R Loader, green in colour (VIN: 1P120RMJME109969)

• AV20 Grapple, green in colour (VIN: 1XFAV20FEM0006550)

“The Dufferin OPP is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding this theft. If you witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the specified time frame or have any information that could assist in the investigation, please contact Dufferin OPP,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

