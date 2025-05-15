Current & Past Articles » Sports

Late game goal keeps Royals’ ahead in District 4 standings

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A goal on the last play of the game tied it up for the Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) Royals girls’ varsity rugby team when they were up against the John J. Ross Royals on the pitch at CDDHS on Tuesday, May 6. Both schools have Royals as their sports team name.

The two teams came to the game as undefeated squads in a battle to claim first place in the District 4/10 standings. They had identical 4-0 records before Tuesday’s match-up.

With both teams hoping to stay undefeated, they brought their best game to the field in a very aggressive and hard-hitting game that saw the two teams put out a stellar effort on the field.

Near the end of the game, the Centre Dufferin team was trailing by five points.

They managed to get near the goal line but were held off by a strong Ross defence.

They broke through and scored on the last play of the game to tie it up with a 12-12 finish.

“We have an amazing group of girls this year,” said Centre Dufferin player Ava Dresar, after the game. “The grade nine and tens are putting their own to it with the seniors guiding us through it. We know that Ross is a strong team, they always have been, but we’re strong and we wanted to show that today. (We) wanted to prepare ourselves for this game and our coach prepared us very well. We knew we wanted a good outcome today.”

The girls played like they really wanted to come out on top in this game.

“This team hasn’t been tested like we tested them today,” said Centre Dufferin’s Alyssa Gee. “They’ve played a lot of weaker teams and they clearly weren’t ready to play us. We brought up our intensity, and brought all of girls up to their level and made sure we were ready for them. I think all of our girls played amazing today. This is the best game we ever played. This team definitely tested us, and we brought it to them. This was one of the most intense games I’ve ever played.”

With both teams remaining undefeated, they now share the first-place position in the District 4/10 standings.

On Thursday, May 8, the Royals won 34-5 over Erin District High School to improve their season record to 5-0-1. 

Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute is in third place in the District 4/10 standings followed by Orangeville District Secondary School and Centre Wellington District High School.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Young entrepreneurs brighten seniors’ Mother’s Day with special event

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A group of young Shelburne residents are making sure seniors in the community are being celebrated during ...

Nature paintings  ll Shelburne Art Gallery for new exhibit

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will be transported to the beauty of cottage country with the latest exhibit at the ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at local debate

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate.  ...

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Orangeville to Shelburne transit service extended

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support