Library encourages use of Ancestry Library Edition

November 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

As the winter weather starts to settle in, it is the perfect time to explore your family history with Ancestry Library Edition. 

A version of Ancestry.com, the Shelburne Public Library’s edition gives you access to a vast collection of genealogical records, including census data, vital records, military documents, immigration records, and more.

Whether you are a beginner or experienced genealogist, Ancestry Library Edition will help you uncover your unique family history. Visit your local library to get started. 

Recommended read: Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

The book’s publisher writes, “William Waters grew up in a house silenced by tragedy, where his parents could hardly bear to look at him, much less love him. So it’s a relief when his skill on the basketball court earns him a scholarship to college, far away from his childhood home. 

“He soon meets Julia Padavano, a spirited and ambitious young woman who surprises William with her appreciation of his quiet steadiness. With Julia comes her family; she is inseparable from her three younger sisters: Sylvie, the dreamer, is happiest with her nose in a book and imagines a future different from the expected path of wife and mother; Cecelia, the family’s artist; and Emeline, who patiently takes care of all of them. Happily, the Padavanos fold Julia’s new boyfriend into their loving, chaotic household,” the publisher continues.

“But then darkness from William’s past surfaces, jeopardizing not only Julia’s carefully orchestrated plans for their future, but the sisters’ unshakeable loyalty to one another. The result is a catastrophic family rift that changes their lives for generations. Will the loyalty that once rooted them be strong enough to draw them back together when it matters most?”

Why Shannon recommends it: If you like stories with multifaceted characters whose complex relationships are relatable and provide deep insight into the human experience, then this book is for you. Not only does Ann write poignant prose – her sentences often caused me to pause and ponder – but I found myself thinking of the characters long after I turned the last page.



         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

