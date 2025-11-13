Library encourages use of Ancestry Library Edition

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

As the winter weather starts to settle in, it is the perfect time to explore your family history with Ancestry Library Edition.

A version of Ancestry.com, the Shelburne Public Library’s edition gives you access to a vast collection of genealogical records, including census data, vital records, military documents, immigration records, and more.

Whether you are a beginner or experienced genealogist, Ancestry Library Edition will help you uncover your unique family history. Visit your local library to get started.

Recommended read: Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

The book’s publisher writes, “William Waters grew up in a house silenced by tragedy, where his parents could hardly bear to look at him, much less love him. So it’s a relief when his skill on the basketball court earns him a scholarship to college, far away from his childhood home.

“He soon meets Julia Padavano, a spirited and ambitious young woman who surprises William with her appreciation of his quiet steadiness. With Julia comes her family; she is inseparable from her three younger sisters: Sylvie, the dreamer, is happiest with her nose in a book and imagines a future different from the expected path of wife and mother; Cecelia, the family’s artist; and Emeline, who patiently takes care of all of them. Happily, the Padavanos fold Julia’s new boyfriend into their loving, chaotic household,” the publisher continues.

“But then darkness from William’s past surfaces, jeopardizing not only Julia’s carefully orchestrated plans for their future, but the sisters’ unshakeable loyalty to one another. The result is a catastrophic family rift that changes their lives for generations. Will the loyalty that once rooted them be strong enough to draw them back together when it matters most?”

Why Shannon recommends it: If you like stories with multifaceted characters whose complex relationships are relatable and provide deep insight into the human experience, then this book is for you. Not only does Ann write poignant prose – her sentences often caused me to pause and ponder – but I found myself thinking of the characters long after I turned the last page.

