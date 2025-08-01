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Lisle Astros win their Victoria Day weekend tournament with several teams competing

May 28, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

It was a good weekend for baseball when the Lisle Astros hosted their annual Victoria Day weekend senior baseball tournament on May 17-18, on the diamond in Lisle.

In addition to Lisle, teams included the New Lowell Knights, Orillia Majors, Creemore Padres, and the Caledon Cardinals.

The tournament opened on Saturday with New Lowell winning 8-0 over the Caledon Cardinals, and an Orillia Majors 8-0 win over the Creemore Padres.

The New Lowell Knights lost their first game against the Astros 9-7.

A consolation game took place on Sunday morning, with the Creemore Padres facing the Caledon Cardinals.

The Caledon team took an early 4-0 lead. The Padres scored five runs in the fifth inning to make it a 6-4 game.

Caledon responded with two runs in the sixth to tie it up.

The Padres scored the winning run on an errant throw into the dugout that allowed the runner to score from third base.

In the championship game, the Lisle Astros and Orillia Majors met to vie for the tournament title.

The two teams traded runs early before a decisive 11-run third inning gave Lisle a 16-4 lead.

The Astros added another run in the fourth. The Majors attempted a comeback with three runs in the top of the fifth. The rally ended on a line-drive catch by Lisle first baseman Kris Allary to give the Astros a 17-7 win. 

The Lisle team last won its tournament in 2024.

No tournament was held in 2025.



         

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