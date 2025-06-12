Local athletes do well in competitions at Special Olympics School Championships in Ottawa

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Several local athletes competed at the Special Olympics Ontario School Championships held in Ottawa from June 3 to 5.

The School Championships are the flagship event of the Unified Champions Schools Program that is dedicated to promoting inclusion, acceptance, and positive change in schools across Ontario.

The event is hosted by the Ottawa Police Service and features track and field events, basketball, bocce, soccer, and floorball competitions.

More than 10,000 high school athletes from across the province competed for the honour of representing their school and community at this year’s provincial event.

Over 1,100 qualifying athletes and coaches from Ontario high schools as well as three out-of-province high schools arrived at this year’s Special Olympics Ontario for three days of competition, with some fun events to make it a memorable experience.

This includes Unified athletes who are without intellectual disabilities and are partnered with Special Olympics Athletes.

Day One of the competition included preliminaries and track and field events.

Day Two wrapped up with more track and field and the final playoffs for basketball, bocce, soccer, and floorball.

Several Shelburne residents representing Centre Dufferin District High School and Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School competed at the event and were given a ‘good luck’ sendoff by local residents, Dufferin OPP, and local town councillors when they departed for the games on Monday, June 2.

The CDDHS basketball team won the bronze medal after putting in a good effort on the basketball court.

The CDDHS floorball team also did well in the competition.

Robert F. Hall student Yazmine Wilson-Daponte won bronze in the 200-meter dash. Yazmine also placed 6th in the 100-meter dash, 5th in shotput, and 4th in standing long jump.

Robert F. Hall Unified athlete Aszzura Barnett had an outstanding competition, winning four medals.

Aszzura won gold in the 100-meter dash, gold in shotput, silver in the 200-meter dash, and silver in the standing long jump.

These two local athletes’ hard work paid off in the provincial competition.

