Current & Past Articles » Sports

Local athletes do well in competitions at Special Olympics School Championships in Ottawa 

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Several local athletes competed at the Special Olympics Ontario School Championships held in Ottawa from June 3 to 5.

The School Championships are the flagship event of the Unified Champions Schools Program that is dedicated to promoting inclusion, acceptance, and positive change in schools across Ontario.

The event is hosted by the Ottawa Police Service and features track and field events, basketball, bocce, soccer, and floorball competitions.

More than 10,000 high school athletes from across the province competed for the honour of representing their school and community at this year’s provincial event.

Over 1,100 qualifying athletes and coaches from Ontario high schools as well as three out-of-province high schools arrived at this year’s Special Olympics Ontario for three days of competition, with some fun events to make it a memorable experience.

This includes Unified athletes who are without intellectual disabilities and are partnered with Special Olympics Athletes.

Day One of the competition included preliminaries and track and field events.

Day Two wrapped up with more track and field and the final playoffs for basketball, bocce, soccer, and floorball.

Several Shelburne residents representing Centre Dufferin District High School and Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School competed at the event and were given a ‘good luck’ sendoff by local residents, Dufferin OPP, and local town councillors when they departed for the games on Monday, June 2.

The CDDHS basketball team won the bronze medal after putting in a good effort on the basketball court.

The CDDHS floorball team also did well in the competition.

Robert F. Hall student Yazmine Wilson-Daponte won bronze in the 200-meter dash. Yazmine also placed 6th in the 100-meter dash, 5th in shotput, and 4th in standing long jump.

Robert F. Hall Unified athlete Aszzura Barnett had an outstanding competition, winning four medals.

Aszzura won gold in the 100-meter dash, gold in shotput, silver in the 200-meter dash, and silver in the standing long jump. 

These two local athletes’ hard work paid off in the provincial competition.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New owner takes over Shelburne Foodland at Emerald Crossing Plaza

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Foodland is moving into another chapter, as they welcome new owner – Nehmat Haidari.  Haidari purchased ...

New dental office in Shelburne looks to serve growing community

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Say cheese. A dental clinic new to the Town of Shelburne is hoping to bring brighter smiles ...

Remembering the destruction from the 1985 tornado

Grand Valley survivor reflects on impact 40 years later Written By BRIAN LOCKHART It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped ...

Music in the Hills to feature high-energy bands in Mulmur

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Kinette Club of Shelburne is looking to use the sound of music to help tackle youth ...

Young entrepreneurs brighten seniors’ Mother’s Day with special event

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A group of young Shelburne residents are making sure seniors in the community are being celebrated during ...

Nature paintings  ll Shelburne Art Gallery for new exhibit

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will be transported to the beauty of cottage country with the latest exhibit at the ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at local debate

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate.  ...

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Orangeville to Shelburne transit service extended

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support