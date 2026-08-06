Current & Past Articles » News and Sports

Local Challenger Baseball program expands opportunities for young athletes

August 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Chris Perrotte

Two seasons after launching in Orangeville, Challenger Baseball is continuing to grow, giving more young athletes with disabilities an opportunity to play the game, build confidence and be part of a team.

Run by the Orangeville and Headwaters Minor Baseball Association, the program is currently in its second year and is expanding with 15 players participating, up from 12 last year. The Challenger program is in partnership with the Jays Care Foundation, an organization that helps run these programs for youth with disabilities across Canada. 

Stephanie Coombes, the Challenger Baseball coordinator and coach, shared the program’s most fulfilling aspects.

“The most rewarding part of running a Challenger Baseball program is creating a place where every player has the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball in an inclusive, supportive environment,” Coombes said. “Watching players achieve dreams they never thought possible, build confidence, develop friendships, and discover the excitement of being part of a team is incredibly meaningful.”

She added, “Beyond the game itself, it’s about building a community where families feel understood, supported, and connected. Challenger Baseball is more than a league; it’s a place where every player is celebrated, everyone belongs, and lifelong memories are made.”

As a mother to a son with a disability, Coombes sees firsthand what this program can do for her son. Because of this program, her son can play the game he loves while feeling accepted, supported and celebrated. 

“My son’s love for baseball has grown tremendously, and he especially loves that Challenger Baseball is partnered with Jays Care Foundation. The confidence, sense of belonging, and joy we’ve seen in him both on and off the field have been incredible,” said Coombes. 

“Challenger Baseball has given him far more than the chance to play baseball, it has given him a community where he belongs and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Other families involved with Challenger Baseball said the program has helped their children build confidence and enjoy the game in a supportive environment.

“Participating in Challenger Baseball gave Charlotte a place where she could truly shine, build confidence, and feel the pure joy of being part of a team,” a parent told Coombes. “For our family, watching her hit the field each week – surrounded by such an encouraging community – was an unforgettable highlight that meant the absolute world to us.” 

Another parent highlighted the role volunteers play in creating a welcoming atmosphere for Challenger Baseball participants.

“The volunteers — both the incredible youth buddies and the adult helpers — are the heart of this program,” the parent said. “Watching them encourage Henry, patiently work alongside him, celebrate every little milestone, and genuinely connect with each child has been so moving. They don’t just teach baseball skills; they create confidence, friendships, and a sense of belonging that extends far beyond the field.”

For the young athletes who take part, Challenger Baseball offers more than an opportunity to play — it provides a place to belong, build confidence and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The final game of the season for the Challenger Baseball program is on Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Springbrook Field (450 Townline, Orangeville).



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

‘Our shelves are depleted’: Shelburne Food Bank feels summer strain as demand continues to rise

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Food Bank is facing one of its most difficult periods of the year, as demand ...

Grand Valley embraces OG 1870 as grand opening draws overwhelming response

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The owners of Grand Valley’s newest restaurant say the community has exceeded every expectation following the July ...

Rotary Club donates to Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen with funds from recent golf tournament

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Shelburne Rotary Club donated $9,400 to the Fiddle Park Commissary Kitchen to help purchase a commercial ...

Town marks grand reopening of Fiddle Park with concert series

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne held its grand opening celebration for the newly redeveloped Fiddle Park on Sunday, ...

Four days of Pickin’ in the Park coming to Shelburne

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Country music fans from across Ontario and beyond will once again make their way to the Shelburne ...

Shelburne-born athlete wins Canadian U20 Javelin title

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local Shelburne Athlete launched her way to the top of the Canadian U20 Javelin title, securing ...

Canadian historian Craig Baird to highlight local history at Shelburne’s Grace Tipling Hall

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Craig Baird, a nationally recognized Canadian history storyteller, will visit Shelburne on July 14 as part of ...

Shelburne celebrates Pride Month with community flag raising

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne marked Pride Month with a Pride flag-raising ceremony at Jack Downing Park on ...

First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer struck by vehicle during arrest

Written By Sam Odrowski A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern ...

Community-focused café to bring local flavour and partnerships to Dufferin Oaks

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A new community-focused café and bakery is preparing to open inside Dufferin Oaks in Shelburne, aiming to ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support