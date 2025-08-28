Local Drug Strategy Committee to host community event for Overdose Awareness Day

Current & Past Articles » General News

August 28, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) would like to remind the community of an upcoming event it’s hosting, geared towards children.

Kids and their favourite stuffed toys are invited to the hospital’s Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event takes place at HHCC (100 Rolling Hills Drive, Orangeville).  

“This free, carnival-style event turns a trip to the hospital into a playful adventure, helping kids feel more comfortable in health care settings,” reads a statement from HHCC issued on Aug. 25. “Children will guide their stuffed friends through the full hospital journey including triage, diagnostic imaging, a check-up with a Headwaters health care professional, and a visit to Teddy Pharmacy.”

A new addition to the clinic, which runs annually, is “Teddy Hygiene,” where proper handwashing techniques will be taught to children in a fun and interactive way. 

Another new activity this year is the “Zoom Zoo,” where animal lovers can meet some adorable farm animals up close.

During the event, children who are fans of vehicles manned by emergency services can interact with police officers, firefighters, and members of the Dufferin County Paramedic Services.

Meanwhile, creative minds can enjoy “Teddy Crafts” by painting a river rock for the hospital gardens. They can also take one home as a reminder of the clinic experience. Face painting, games, and a BBQ will also be set up at the event.

“This year, we’re especially excited to introduce new activities like Teddy Hygiene, Teddy Crafts, and the Zoom Zoo! These additions bring even more opportunities for kids to learn, be creative, and explore the hospital in a fun, hands-on way, while still enjoying all their favorite returning stations. It’s a day full of discovery, laughter, and imagination for the whole family,” said Juliann McArthur, manager of patient experience and head of the Teddy Bear Clinic.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

Pre-registration can be done online at hhcfoundation.akaraisin.com/ui/TeddyBearClinic2025, although it is not required.



         

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

