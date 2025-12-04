Local football players help high school team win OFSAA championship

December 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Wolfpack varsity football team won the Central Bowl OFSAA Championship on Tuesday, Nov. 25, and several Shelburne residents were part of the winning team.

Robert F. Hall has had a strong football program for several years, and this year’s squad was the first to win an OFSAA Championship.

OFSAA championship football is played in a series of bowl games, with district champion teams battling in the final game. The championship game was played at the University of Guelph’s stadium, in front of a large contingent of fans and supporters from both sides.

The Wolfpack was up against St. Joan of Arc from Barrie for the Central Bowl Championship.

The Wolfpack claimed the title with a 25-13 win.

Shelburne residents Lucas Carson-Pedri, Mason Burke, Trey Robinson, Deondre Burke, and Kymani Stanley were part of the winning team from Robert F. Hall in Caledon East.

Since these were bowl games pitting teams from different districts, the teams had not met before on the gridiron.

Running back Lucas Carson-Pedri played a considerable role in the big game, running for 243 yards on 24 carries. The Grade 12 student has been on the team for three years.

“We were the first-place team in our district and we qualified for the final and won that,” Lucas said of the team’s path to the Central Bowl.

“Winning the game and OFSAA was kind of surreal. The fact that we were lucky enough to be one of nine teams in all of Ontario to (compete at) an OFSAA Bowl was amazing.”

Robert F. Hall linebacker Mason Burke said the Wolfpack were well prepared going into the championship game.

“It was different than all of our other games because we hadn’t played them before,” Mason said. “We had video footage of them and we learned what kind of plays they like to do, and we adjusted to it. Most of the game we were able to shut them down when we were on defence. We were calm but confident going into the game. They were the most well-rounded team we played all year. It was one of the most challenging games of the year, and that’s what you would expect at OFSAA.”

The Wolfpack had one early-season loss this year, but Robert F. Hall cornerback Trey Robinson said that loss made the team work harder.

“We had some early adversity, but that really pushed us to work harder. We have a really high-energy team,” Trey said.

“We were confident going into the game because the week before, we had won the Metro Bowl. We knew the final game was going to be tough. They were definitely (one) of the best teams we played all season.”

As a Grade 12 student, this was Trey’s final year as a high school football player, and he said this was a great way to end his high school football career.

“Going out the way we did – there’s no better way to go out, than with a big bang,” he told the Free Press.

Wolfpack head coach Jonathan Beresford and his team did a great job of coaching and guiding the Wolfpack team through the season.

