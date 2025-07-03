Local healthcare workers recognized for contributions at Headwaters

July 3, 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) honoured the contributions of staff members and their commitment to service at the local hospital by presenting several awards during its annual general meeting on June 24.

“It is truly inspiring to be part of such a dedicated and talented team — individuals who bring their best to Headwaters every day in service of our patients, families, and community. Our hospital is a trusted place of care, and that trust is built on the deep relationships we have nurtured with those we serve,” said Kim Delahunt, CEO and president of HHCC.

“It is a privilege to be part of a team that continues to honour that trust through kindness, respect, accountability, and teamwork. As we look to the future, we remain committed to advancing patient-centred care through innovation, collaboration, and investment in the tools and technologies that will shape tomorrow’s healthcare,” she added.

The first award presented was the Chair’s Award, which was given to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation and the Smart Headwaters Campaign Team.

The Chair’s Award honours individuals, teams or organizations affiliated with Headwaters who have made an outstanding contribution to the hospital or who have supported the hospital during this past year.

Headwaters Health Care Foundation and the Smart Headwaters Campaign Team were recognized for their work in helping raise $18 million to bring the hospital its first magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, as well as other vital equipment, in an effort to transform healthcare services at the hospital.

The second award from HHCC was the annual Dr. David Scott Award, presented to Dr. Karen Sandhu.

The Dr. David Scott Award is given to individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to improve overall health and wellness for residents in the Dufferin-Caledon area and promote links between the local hospital and the community.

The award is named after the late Dr. David Scott, who in 1962 became the town’s first specialist in general surgery. He practiced as a general surgeon between the years 1962 and 1997. Dr. David Scott served as chief of staff at the local hospital from 1983 to 1989. He passed away in 2020.

Dr. Sandhu was honoured for her leadership in community health, health equity promotion, and her work with the Primary Care Network and Community Palliative On-Call Program.

The Above and Beyond Leadership Award is presented to an individual who is a positive role model, demonstrates excellence in leadership, and inspires others to work collaboratively and creatively.

The 2025 recipient of the Above and Beyond Leadership Award was Shawn Galea, HHCC’s supervisor of environmental services, who was celebrated for his leadership, dedication to patient experience, and contributions to emergency preparedness and hospital operations.

The Outstanding Physician Award recognizes a physician who has consistently demonstrated excellence in delivering patient care, promoting the hospital’s vision and making measurable, positive contributions to the hospital.

Dr. Shreyas Gandhi, from Headwaters’ Surgery Department, was acknowledged for advancing the Urology program and introducing innovative procedures like green light laser surgery.

The Quality & Safety Improvement Award celebrates a team or individual who has contributed to quality and safety initiatives that improve the delivery of patient care at HHCC.

Charlene Rogers, Dr. Naqvi and the CT Team at Headwaters were recognized for their work in reducing CT wait times by 60 per cent through improvement in workflow and benchmarking initiatives.

The Rising Headwaters Hero Award recognizes a frontline employee, physician or volunteer with less than five years of continuous service at the hospital. They must demonstrate great achievements with early success and a commitment to going above and beyond every day in their role.

Graeme Jones, a physician’s assistant, was the 2025 recipient of the Rising Headwaters Hero Award and was praised for his exceptional work ethic, teamwork approach, compassion, and impact in the Emergency Department.

This year, HHCC introduced a brand-new award called the Volunteer Hero Award. The award celebrates a Headwaters volunteer who demonstrates dedication to its volunteer programs, is a positive role model who inspires others to provide an exceptional patient experience, and shows a commitment in promoting the hospital’s vision, values, and purpose.

The first recipient of the Volunteer Hero Award was Pat Spencer, who was honoured for her dedication as a volunteer in Ambulatory Care and her role in the Patient and Family Advisory Partnership program.

“These awards celebrate the exceptional contributions and achievements of our dedicated team members who go above and beyond in their roles every day,” said Headwaters Health Care Centre in a press release announcing the awards.

To conclude the award ceremony, Headwaters announced the recipients of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation’s Nursing Education Fund, which includes the Jean White Fund and the RBC Education Fund. A total of 14 nurses received grants to support ongoing learning and professional development.

The 2025 recipients include Alexa Wiedemann, Alyse Soloman, Cathleen Burton, Charlotte Brown, Daniel Reimer, Deepthi Sam Jayaraj Samuel, Jessica Dickie, Jessica Hentsch, Kayla Flores, Lely Perlas, Paula Horton, Rachel Russo, Sophia-Rose Bezant, and Vienna Riddle.

