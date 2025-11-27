Local museum invites the community to celebrate the holidays at its upcoming events

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for cozy crafts and handcrafted holiday treasures at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD).

“Whether you’re looking for a perfect gift handmade by local artisans or are ready to roll up your sleeves and learn to make something new in one of our-hands on programs, the MoD is the place to be this holiday season,” reads an MoD press release.

Register today for workshops on making soap, clay earrings or felt ornaments, and be sure to visit the MoD from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7 for its Holiday Treasures Craft Market. Attendees will be able to browse over 60 local vendors and curated exhibits all at once.

Below is a list of the various programs and events coming to MoD. Early registration is encouraged to ensure residents looking to attend don’t miss out.

Members Preview Day – Holiday Treasures Craft Market

Free for museum members, the MoD encourages the community to be first to experience this year’s Holiday Treasures on Nov. 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is available online at dufferinmuseum.shop/pages/events.

Holiday Treasures Craft Market

Taking place from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, and running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, discover unique, handcrafted gifts from more than 60 artisans and creators.

Holiday Treasures Felt Ornament Workshop

Registration is required for this workshop at a cost of $25 + HST per participant. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5. To register, visit dufferinmuseum.shop/pages/events.

Holiday Treasures Soap Making Workshop

The cost to attend this workshop is $50 + HST per participant and registration is required at dufferinmuseum.shop/pages/events. The event takes place on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Holiday Treasures Polymer Clay Earrings Workshop

Registration is required for this event on Dec. 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $35 + HST per participant. Registration is available at dufferinmuseum.shop/pages/events.

Give the gift of history this holiday season

Looking for a gift that keeps on giving all year? Give the gift of a MoD membership this holiday season! Members even get the chance to shop the MoD’s Holiday Treasures event in advance.

MoD members also enjoy:

• Free year-round admission

• Discounts on MoD studio workshops

• Gift shop savings

It’s the perfect gift for history lovers, makers and anyone who loves supporting local culture.

Visit dufferinmuseum.com to learn more.

Readers Comments (0)