Current & Past Articles » General News

Local museum invites the community to celebrate the holidays at its upcoming events

November 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for cozy crafts and handcrafted holiday treasures at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD).

“Whether you’re looking for a perfect gift handmade by local artisans or are ready to roll up your sleeves and learn to make something new in one of our-hands on programs, the MoD is the place to be this holiday season,” reads an MoD press release.

Register today for workshops on making soap, clay earrings or felt ornaments, and be sure to visit the MoD from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7 for its Holiday Treasures Craft Market. Attendees will be able to browse over 60 local vendors and curated exhibits all at once.

Below is a list of the various programs and events coming to MoD. Early registration is encouraged to ensure residents looking to attend don’t miss out.

Members Preview Day – Holiday Treasures Craft Market

Free for museum members, the MoD encourages the community to be first to experience this year’s Holiday Treasures on Nov. 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is available online at dufferinmuseum.shop/pages/events.

Holiday Treasures Craft Market

Taking place from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, and running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, discover unique, handcrafted gifts from more than 60 artisans and creators.

Holiday Treasures Felt Ornament Workshop

Registration is required for this workshop at a cost of $25 + HST per participant. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5. To register, visit dufferinmuseum.shop/pages/events.

Holiday Treasures Soap Making Workshop

The cost to attend this workshop is $50 + HST per participant and registration is required at dufferinmuseum.shop/pages/events. The event takes place on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Holiday Treasures Polymer Clay Earrings Workshop

Registration is required for this event on Dec. 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $35 + HST per participant. Registration is available at dufferinmuseum.shop/pages/events.

Give the gift of history this holiday season

Looking for a gift that keeps on giving all year? Give the gift of a MoD membership this holiday season! Members even get the chance to shop the MoD’s Holiday Treasures event in advance.

 MoD members also enjoy:

• Free year-round admission

• Discounts on MoD studio workshops

• Gift shop savings

It’s the perfect gift for history lovers, makers and anyone who loves supporting local culture.

Visit dufferinmuseum.com to learn more.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support