Local snowmobilers from Dufferin Drift Busters heading to Wasaga to break world record

January 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It is turning out to be a good year for snowmobilers across the province, with ample snow and cold temperatures to keep it on local trails.

Local snowmobile enthusiasts have been taking advantage of the season and having a lot of fun on the trails.

The local snowmobile club, the Dufferin Drift Busters, is going to take part in a fun event in Wasaga Beach, when the Wasaga Snowmobile Club and Sledheads 4 Kids host Sledfest for the Record.

This will be an attempt to set a world record for the largest snowmobile parade.

The current record is 1,047 sleds. This was achieved by the Whitecourt Trailblazers in Whitecourt, Alberta.

The Wasaga group wants to bring the record to Ontario.

The event will be held at the Wasaga Sports Park and will follow a circular route, returning to the park.

The club has MTO approval for the sleds to cross Highway 26. Local OPP will be assisting with the crossing to ensure everyone stays safe.

Participants must register online for a fee of $15.00 and check in upon arrival to complete the signing-in process.

Signing in for the event will take place at the Wasaga Legion building, which is also located at the Sports Park. A waiver must be signed, along with proof of insurance, a sled license, and a trail permit.

There will be draw prizes for participants. Net proceeds will go to food banks in the area and to the Amici group, which helps low-income families with children attend summer camp.

Organizers are also asking local club members participating to serve as trail marshals and assist with sideroad crossings and other functions required on event day.

The Sledfest for the Record event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Readers Comments (0)