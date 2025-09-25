Local women’s club CFUW to host 50th anniversary celebration

September 25, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Martina Rowley

CFUW Headwaters (formerly CFUW Orangeville and District) is having a party to celebrate the organization’s 50th anniversary.

CFUW Headwaters was founded in 1975 as a chapter of the Canada-wide women’s non-partisan organization CFUW. It is focused on improving the status of women, advocacy, making friends, and having fun. The national CFUW club was founded in 1919 with membership initially for women with a university degree, but that is no longer a requirement.

The mandate of CFUW is twofold: Firstly, it is a women’s social club, bringing together women from all walks of life to share activities and make new friends. Members can sign up for any of the interest groups, ranging from various food clubs (breakfast or dining out, potluck soup and salad club, vegan cooking), a Friday night social, active living (e.g. hiking, snowshoeing), or arts and book clubs, travel discussion and day-tripping, or Women in Action activism, and more.

Secondly, it is about advocating and promoting social justice and the status of women and girls (including promoting human rights, public education, and peace).

Many close friendships have been formed and extend outside club activities, with many members being part of CFUW Headwaters for several years.

On Sunday, Oct. 5, the Headwaters chapter is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the theme “Celebrating our past, Embracing our future.” They will be looking back at the past five decades of the club’s existence, with greetings from municipal and provincial representatives, the national club’s leadership, sharing stories of fun memories, and will have a short fashion show to take a look at past decades’ styles from the 1970s.

The event is taking place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Monora Park Pavilion (500 Monora Park Rd., Mono).

Guest speaker and author, Plum Johnson, will talk about her new book about women’s relationships, “The Trouble with Fairy Tales,” at the anniversary event.

While the event is primarily for current and former members, anyone who is interested in joining the group will be warmly welcomed.

Any woman who’s new to the area and wants to make new connections and friendships can email the club at info@cfuwheadwaters.com or find more details at www.cfuwheadwaters.com.

Annual membership is $100 ($25 of which goes towards the Club’s Scholarship Fund) and includes access to around 20 monthly activity groups, a monthly newsletter, monthly general meetings every third Wednesday from September to June, a stimulating speaker program, and CFUW membership discount programs with a few local companies.

The group is always happy to welcome new members.

Readers Comments (0)