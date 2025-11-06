LP Productions Youth take the stage with Singin’ in the Rain

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Local theatre group, LP Productions, is proud to present its upcoming youth production of Singin’ in the Rain, running Nov. 21 to 30, at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne.

Featuring a talented cast of 36 young performers aged seven to 16, this musical classic brings the glitz and charm of Hollywood’s Golden Age to life with iconic songs, lively tap numbers, and plenty of laughter.

“We chose Singin’ in the Rain because it’s an era we really love,” says Alison Port, one of the two founders of LP Productions. “The music is fun and catchy, the stories are simple, funny, and romantic and it all ends with a happy ending. It’s the perfect show to bring to life with our young cast.”

This production gives LP’s young members the chance to learn more advanced choreography, including tap dancing, while exploring the history behind early Hollywood.

“We like to weave education into the rehearsal process,” says Port. “We talk about what life was like in those times, when movies had no sound, the first ‘talkies,’ and how silent film stars had to adapt.”

The creative team includes Hailey Sargeant as music director, Kristen Gamache as choreographer, and Danielle Gamache as stage manager. Sargeant, who has performed with LP Productions since she was six, takes over from former music director Mia Jin, now studying musical theatre at the University of Windsor.

After last season’s large-scale production of The Little Mermaid, the team has chosen to keep the Singin’ in the Rain set minimal, letting “the story, songs, and dances speak for themselves.”

Live theatre has always been at the heart of LP Productions’ mission. They are dedicated to building confidence, teamwork, and creativity in young people.

“Not all of our kids are interested in sports, but here they can perform, sing, act, and dance while making friends and building confidence,” says Port. “It encourages even the shyest child to transform into whoever they want to be.”

Many LP alumni have gone on to pursue careers in the arts, both on stage and behind the scenes as lighting and sound crew, set builders, costume designers, and directors.

“If we don’t support opportunities like this for kids, they don’t get a fair start,” Port adds. “The community can help by attending shows and keeping live theatre alive.”

Audiences can look forward to a joyful, nostalgic evening that celebrates imagination, music, and the timeless magic of live performance.

Singin’ in the Rain runs Nov. 21 to 30, at Grace Tipling Hall.

For tickets and showtimes, please visit Eventbrite.ca.

Readers Comments (0)