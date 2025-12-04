Current & Past Articles » General News

Make tails wag and wishes come true with the SPCA’s Home for the Holidays adoption campaign

December 4, 2025

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre is on a mission to make dreams come true this holiday season for animals and their new families with its Home for the Holidays adoption campaign, running until Dec. 24.

Last year, the Orangeville & District Animal Centre found loving homes for 655 animals. To date in 2025, it has already had more than 670 animals come into its care. The animal centre’s goal is to find loving homes for 66 animals during the Home for the Holidays campaign. Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition into their new life.

With more people home during the holidays, now is an ideal time to welcome an animal into your family. Whether it’s an affectionate cat who’s been patiently watching others go home or a gentle senior dog still full of love to give, each adoption helps change a life – both for the animal and the family who opens their heart.

“Every animal deserves to experience the joy of home,” says Julie Woods, manager of Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “We have some very special animals who have been patiently waiting for a loving family to call their own and we’re hoping this holiday season will be their time to finally make their wishes come true.”

Those unable to adopt can still make a difference this holiday season. Donations help provide shelter and medical care for animals waiting for their forever homes. Supporters can also shop Paws & Give™, the Ontario SPCA’s online giving store filled with gifts that give back – from gifts for that special someone on your list, to toys for shelter animals. Every purchase helps give animals in need a second chance.

Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to meet animals looking for homes this holiday season or visit ontariospca.ca/orangeville to donate or shop Paws & Give™. Together, we can make this a season of love, hope, and happy new beginnings for animals across Ontario.



         

